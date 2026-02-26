Third Victim of Rhode Island Ice Rink Attack Succumbs to Injuries

Last week, a shooting took place at an ice rink in Rhode Island, leaving three people dead, including the shooter. Three other victims were rushed for medical assistance; however, one of them has since died.

According to The Independent, Gerald Dorgan was in critical condition after the shooting at the Rhode Island ice rink. The Pawtucket Police Department confirmed that he had died after suffering severe injuries.

Donald Grebien, the mayor of Pawtucket, expressed his condolences over Dorgan’s death, saying he was “heartbroken that another person has died because of the shooting.” He added that the victim’s family and friends would remain in their thoughts and prayers as they get through this difficult time.

The other victims who died in the shooting were his daughter and grandson, Rhonda Dorgan and Aidan Dorgan. The other two victims who were wounded were Linda Dorgan, Rhonda Dorgan’s mother, and Thomas Geruso, a family friend.

Police identified the shooter as Robert Dorgan, a 56-year-old who died on the day of the shooting. Authorities said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also said that Robert Dorgan used two aliases: Roberta Esposito and Roberta Dorgano.

In a separate report from Firstpost, authorities said the shooting took place during a youth ice hockey game at the Dennis M. Lynch Arena in Pawtucket. Tina Goncalves, the Pawtucket police chief, said, “It appears that this was a targeted event, that it may be a family dispute.”

Officials confirmed that Dorgan was specifically targeting his family members. Authorities also praised the actions of several people who intervened, quickly stopping the attack.

Three bystanders stood in Dorgan’s way, restraining him in the middle of the stands as the crowd watching the game fled and scrambled around them. The incident has shaken the region, coming roughly two months after the gun violence tragedy at Brown University.

According to the BBC, police identified the shooter as Claudio Neves Valente, a 48-year-old who killed two students and severely injured nine others. He then traveled to fatally shoot Nuno F. Gomes Loureiro, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, at his home.

Investigators reviewed several hours of footage but made no progress until they received an anonymous tip from a Reddit user. The tip suggested they search online for the suspect’s car. The tip “blew this case right open.” After tracking down the vehicle, authorities found Valente dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a storage facility in New Hampshire.