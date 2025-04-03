3 Grave Mistakes Vladimir Putin is Making That Could Put An End to His Dictatorship

Vladimir Putin’s resolve to wage a war on Ukraine continues, as do the peace talks. Recent reports reveal that if the leader doesn’t change his ways, it’s only a matter of time until either Putin’s rule collapses. Here are three grave mistakes that the leader is making that could lead to the end of his rule in Russia.

Vladimir Putin’s first grave mistake was underestimating Ukraine and its ability to secure strong alliances. The Russian President believed in Mark Milley’s judgement when it came to the region of Kyiv.

The America Joint Chiefs of Staff had estimated a clear victory for Russia if they were to decide to capture the region. Milley claimed that it would take the Russian troops merely 72 hours to capture the region.

Mark Milley also estimated that the conflict would cause at least 15,000 casualties for Ukrainian troops and 4,000 Russian deaths. Putin’s initial approach to capture the region failed, which led to him resorting to a war of attrition.

The Ukrainians did not withdraw as expected, the nation even managed to push the Russian Black Sea Fleet into retreat. This was possible because Ukraine had the help of America and European allies. The Ukrainians used the modernized weapons that they had in their arsenal, provided by their alliances.

Elon Musk also stepped in to help by lending Ukraine access to Starlink, which helped in the satellite internet service and, in turn, with communication. The American Intelligence also played a crucial role in turning the tide of the battle.

Russian dictator Putin arrived in the Kursk region in military uniform for the first time since it was taken by the Ukrainian army. pic.twitter.com/3glRkpuHRg — KyivPost (@KyivPost) March 12, 2025

The second mistake that Putin made was misjudging Europe’s capability to come together as one to stand up against a threat. The European nations saw Russia’s attack as unprovoked and decided to back up Ukraine.

The European countries have started strengthening their military power in the process of helping Ukraine in the battle. Russia’s provocation towards Ukraine might have been enough of a warning for European nations to start preparing for a potential threat.

The European nations’ decision might also be a result of Trump’s warning. The American President has previously noted how America will not always be at their beck and call when the need arises. Notably, the European nations are using the grave situation to seriously discuss strengthening their armies for the first time since the 1950s.

The third mistake that Putin has made time and again has been testing Trump and his good faith. Donald Trump has been the negotiator for peace between Ukraine and Russia. The Republican has been the primary communicator between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

BREAKING: Donald Trump spoke with Putin to discuss de-escalating the war in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/JBEmJUWQco — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) November 10, 2024

Trump has been advocating for peace and urging Russia to cease fire since peace talks began. He also understands the risks of a nuclear war and the effect it can have on the world.

Up until now, Trump has put up with Russia’s aggressive approach out of good faith. Putin, on the other hand, has truly tested his patience by going back on his words several times. The Russian President has shown a pattern of agreeing to a cease-fire and then attacking Ukraine with even more aggression than before.

If Putin’s aggression persists, it’s only a matter of time until Trump also decides to play rough. The American President has previously threatened to use economic pressure if the need arises to get Russia to end the war.