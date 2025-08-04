28-Year-Old New York Man Fatally Stabbed While Protecting ‘Scared’ Woman and Her Children From Knife-Wielding Attacker

A New York cyclist recently lost his life while heroically saving a mother and her children. The 28-year-old man was stabbed to death after he saved the family from an assailant who was threatening them.

Colden Kimber was a San Francisco State University student and a cycling enthusiast. His mother shared how Kimber always had a “protective thing about him.” The man happened to be standing at a Muni stop when a man carrying a knife approached a family.

The man started threatening a woman who was standing at the stop with her children. According to a report by KGO, the man started passing threats directed towards the already afraid family.

Colden, who was present, at accompanied by his girlfriend and intervened to save the family. “Oh, you think you are better than me,” the man with the knife in his hand was heard saying to the woman with two children. He went on to note how the family “scared” him.

The cyclist jumped into action and threw himself between the family and the man carrying the knife. The attacker stabbed Kimber in the neck with the blade that was reportedly 6 inches long. Authorities later revealed how the 28-year-old stopped moving immediately after the “completely and utterly unprovoked attack.”

Soon after the knife found its mark, the stab wound in Kimber’s neck continued to bleed continuously. He was then rushed to the San Francisco General Hospital, where doctors tried their best to save him.

We are learning new details about the deadly stabbing of a San Francisco man last weekend. He has been identified as Colden Kimber, 28, a beloved cyclist and hockey player. Kimber was headed home waiting with his girlfriend for the Muni train after having lunch. According to… pic.twitter.com/BJ8ZG2cm8S — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) August 2, 2025

The cyclist was taken into surgery as soon as he got there. He was unfortunately pronounced dead at the hospital post-surgery. Lara Litchfield-Kimber, Corden’s mother, started a GoFundMe following her son’s death.

“There is no making sense of this and no words to convey the devastation we are feeling,” the GoFundMe page read. People have come together to honor the late cyclist and help his surviving family. $91,000 has been donated to the fundraiser, according to the page.

“He had this protective thing about him,” Laura said in an interview with WSYR. She also shared how her son was given the nickname “country moose.” The attacker, who has been identified as Sean Collins, was arrested a few blocks away from the crime scene.

The police also found surveillance cameras that recorded the whole incident unfolding. Colden Kimber was a kinesiology student at San Francisco State University. He was also an employee at the American Cyclery.

Beloved San Francisco cyclist stabbed in the neck and killed in an unprovoked attack while trying to protect a woman and her kids from a crazed junkie. I hope you’re sitting down, but the junkie was out on bail, and this is just another senseless murder in Gavin Newsom‘s lawless… pic.twitter.com/VU7ND68xKP — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) August 2, 2025

Bradley Woehl, the owner of the company, spoke about Kimber being a valued employee and friend following his death. “I’m going to miss him for his good nature and his kind spirit, and he really lived such an exemplary life,” Woehl shared.

He went on to add how Kimber had always been a “positive influence” on him and the rest of his staff. The man shared how Colden remains “irreplaceable” as a worker as well as a friend.