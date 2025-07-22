“Go Big or Go Home”—Texas Man Allegedly Admits to Wife’s Murder, Then Brags It Was His ‘First Crime Ever’

A Texas man was arrested as a prime suspect in the case of his wife’s murder. The man is suspected to have killed his wife and hid the body in their house while it decomposed. The authorities were reportedly shocked at the “flippant” comments the man made while he was being arrested.

Police arrived at Charles Byrd’s home when they were informed of a possible domestic violence case. A relative of the couple informed the cops that Byrd might have hurt his wife. When officers arrived at the couple’s home on Sunday, they discovered a decomposing body.

Neither Charles nor his wife was anywhere to be found in the San Antonio, Texas, home. Javier Salazar, who serves as the Sheriff of Bexar County, shared the disturbing details of the case in a press conference on July 20.

According to Salazar, they found “human remains wrapped up in materials” inside the house. The police believe that the remains belonged to Byrd’s missing wife. Soon after discovering the decomposing remains, investigators found Charles hiding in a nearby house.

The man reportedly confessed to killing his wife while sharing that he had gotten into a “physical confrontation” with her the month prior. Salazar revealed that the said confrontation took place on June 16th, which likely led to the wife’s demise.

‘Go big or go home’ | https://t.co/QYDCKagQok

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested Charles Byrd, a man accused of killing his wife and hiding her remains for more than a month. pic.twitter.com/SzH440zR3q — News 4 San Antonio (@News4SA) July 21, 2025

Salazar expressed his shock at how unbothered and calm Charles seemed when he admitted to his crimes. According to the Sheriff, the man also bragged about having no prior criminal record.

“He made a very flippant comment: ‘go big or go home’ [about this] being his first time committing a crime,” the sheriff noted. He went on to add how “shocking” the man’s words were to him.

The man took measures to make sure he wasn’t caught over the month leading up to his arrest. He allegedly stayed locked up inside the house with the corpse for a month. Byrd even took precautions to mask the smell of the corpse.

KSAT reports that the man was heard apologizing while he was being arrested. “I’m so sorry. I loved my wife,” Byrd noted while adding that he had a “mental break.”

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charles Byrd for tampering with evidence, suspecting his wife’s death, as they await a medical examiner’s report. https://t.co/EDlOdgXYjh — KENS 5 (@KENS5) July 21, 2025

The police are currently waiting for the medical examiner’s assessment. The examination will confirm the identity of the person who was murdered. It will also give a conclusive answer to how the person died.

Charles Byrd is currently in police custody, awaiting his fate. He is yet to request to get in touch with his attorney, according to Javier Salazar.