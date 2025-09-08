23-Year-Old Woman Gets 25-Year Jail Term in Dubai Over What Mother Calls a ‘Very Stupid Mistake’

A British law student has been sentenced to life in prison in Dubai after being convicted on drug charges, leaving her family devastated and desperately seeking support. Mia O’Brien is only 23-year-old studying law at Liverpool University. She was arrested in October 2024 after authorities claimed she had been found in possession of 50 grams of cocaine at an apartment in the city.

She was detained alongside a friend and the friend’s boyfriend, with all three facing charges of drug dealing. Despite pleading not guilty, Mia was convicted after a one-day trial in July this year.

The proceedings were conducted in Arabic, and she was later informed of her fate through her lawyer. The sentence includes 25 years of imprisonment and a fine of £100,000 (approximately $135k).

Her mother, Danielle McKenna, has since spoken publicly about the trial and her daughter’s situation. She described the process as unjust, saying, “She pleaded not guilty – they don’t have a just trial over there. She was just given a life sentence and has to serve 25 years. The trial was all in Arabic, and Mia was told of the sentence later by her lawyer.”

Expressing her anguish, Danielle continued, “She is absolutely devastated by what has happened. Mia is being really strong, but I know she is going through a living hell.”

Earlier this year, Danielle launched a GoFundMe page in an attempt to cover legal expenses and travel expenses so the family could remain close to Mia throughout her ordeal. In a heartfelt message on the fundraiser, which has since been removed, she wrote: “Mia has been given a life sentence over in Dubai, and she is now in central prison. As you can all probably imagine, as her mother, I am absolutely devastated. I haven’t seen my daughter since last October. Mia is only 23 years old and has never done a bad thing in her life.”

She added: “This is a young girl, who went to university to do law, and unfortunately got mixed up in the wrong so-called friends and made a very stupid mistake and is now paying the price.”

That fundraiser was later deleted by the website after it was deemed in violation of GoFundMe’s rules. A spokesperson explained: “It was removed because it violates Term 9 of the Prohibited Conduct section in our Terms of Service. Term 9 prohibits raising funds on GoFundMe for the legal defence of certain alleged crimes.”

Refusing to give up, Danielle turned to Facebook in early September, sharing details so that well-wishers could make direct donations to her bank account to help the family.

Life behind bars has proved harrowing for the young law student. Her mother explained that Mia was recently transferred to another prison in Dubai, which has been described as a “massive shock” for her. “She’s going through it at the minute,” Danielle revealed to The Daily Mail.

“She’s just been transferred to another prison after getting a life sentence. It’s been a massive shock. Mia said she has to sleep on a mattress on the floor and shares the cell with six others. The prison conditions are horrendous. There are no staff really, and she has to bang on a big door if she needs anything. She’s seen fights and said she has been really scared.”

The United Arab Emirates has some of the strictest drug laws in the world, and British officials have repeatedly warned travellers about the country’s zero-tolerance policies. The UK Foreign Office clearly advises: “There is zero tolerance for drug-related offences. The penalties for trafficking, smuggling, using and possessing illegal drugs (including residual amounts) are severe. Sentences for drug trafficking can include the death penalty.”

Even the smallest amounts of controlled substances can prompt harsh consequences, with possession punishable by a minimum three-month prison term or a fine of between 20,000 UAE dirham (nearly $5k) and 100,000 UAE dirham (nearly $27k).

Authorities in the UAE also count the presence of drugs in a person’s bloodstream as possession, meaning travellers can be arrested even without physically carrying substances.

Some items that are legal in the UK or other countries, including herbal highs and products containing cannabidiol (CBD), are illegal in the UAE. The laws also criminalize transactions and money connected to drug offences, with potential prison terms and fines for financial links.

For Mia O’Brien, the consequences of her arrest last year have now become a grim reality. Her family remains vocal about what they see as an unfair outcome, and her mother says she is clinging to hope as she tries to provide support for her daughter, who is living through what Danielle has described as a “living hell.”