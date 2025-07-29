Woman Found Unconscious on Roadside as Rich Men Allegedly Broke Her Spine and Tried to Cut Off Her Scalp

Maria Kovalchuk, a Ukrainian model, opened up and revealed the details of the disturbing assault she faced. The alleged assault took place in Dubai, where the 20-year-old woman was travelling. The model shared how a group of men attacked her and then left her on the side of a road.

Kovalchuk met the group of Russian men at a hotel party. She encountered these men after missing her flight to Thailand. The group offered to fly her there on their private jet. The 20-year-old claims that the group soon began drinking and started acting aggressively towards her.

They got hold of her passport, leaving her unable to escape from the situation. The 20-year-old was dragged back into their room after she tried to get away from them. She revealed how she got out of the situation after escaping on the balcony.

She then ran into a building that was under construction. Maria recalls how the next thing she remembers is being transported in an ambulance from the side of the road. The model is now accusing the group of men of severely beating her up.

Kovalchuk was found unconscious on the side of the road by a passerby. She reportedly suffered a shattered spine and shoulder, had broken her legs, and also suffered severe head injuries.

The model was also found with a massive gash that stretched across her head. Maria shared how the men who allegedly attacked her were behind the scar. She claimed that the group used a knife to try and cut her scalp off.

⚠️ WARNING: This post contains graphic descriptions of alleged violence & a cover-up. Ukrainian OnlyFans model Maria Kovalchuk, 20, claims that CCTV footage of her final moments before she blacked out was erased by Dubai police in a cover-up after she was found severely injured… pic.twitter.com/2qfMbXQKbw — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) July 23, 2025

Medical reports confirmed that a knife was used to inflict the wound that now sits on the model’s head. As a result, the model’s scalp was partially torn and needed extensive surgery to get it fixed.

Maria’s mother, Anna, shares how the model’s hair “was shorn with a knife across the head, from centre down to the eye.” Maria, who had to go through the painful incident in March, maintains that she was attacked by the men to date.

The official account of the incident does not align with Maria’s story. The Dubai police claimed that the 20-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries after she entered a building that was under construction. According to the official account, the injuries were caused when Maria fell from a height. The authorities have labelled the whole incident as an “unintended accident.”

Ukrainian model Maria Kovalchuk (20) has alleged she was brutally assaulted by a group of “rich Russian kids” at a five-star hotel party in Dubai.#MariaKovalchuk pic.twitter.com/2zwdPbVCjp — Sharad K Rai (@sharadrai_) July 23, 2025

Several media reports and experts have disagreed with the official report and maintained that Maria’s injuries were caused by a violent assault. Maria underwent 9 surgeries following the incident that official authorities are labelling as an “unattended accident.” Notably, the expenses of the extensive surgeries were paid by the authorities.

Maria is currently recovering in a rehabilitation center in Norway. She often has to use crutches or a wheelchair to move around. Medical professionals have informed the 20-year-old that one of her legs will likely remain numb for the rest of her life.