21-Year-Old Jenna Ortega Laughs Off Dating Rumors With 61-Year-Old Johnny Depp

Jenna Ortega and Johnny Depp's dating rumors made rounds on the internet despite the 40-year age gap between them. Ortega dismissed the claims and requested fans to be more thoughtful before spreading rumors. Recently, Ortega gave a hilarious response when asked about the dating speculation that had surfaced last year on a celebrity gossip site, Deuxmoi.

The actress recently joined BuzzFeed's puppy interview series to promote her film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. During the session, she was asked to share the craziest rumor she's ever heard about herself. Ortega said, "Probably that I was in a serious relationship with Johnny Depp and I wanted everybody to leave us alone. It's so insane to me. I never spoke on that, I never said anything like that." "Articles really do just make up their own quotes, but I thought that was pretty hilarious," she added, as reported by Indy 100. Recalling an incident, she shared, “I was on set with [co-star] Richard E. Grant and he came up to me and he just said ‘Oh, so you and Johnny,’ and I laughed because – I don’t know that person.”

Earlier, in September 2023, Depp's spokesperson clarified that he was neither involved in the Beetlejuice sequel nor linked with Ortega. The representative said, “Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega whatsoever. He has never met her or spoken to her. He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumors that are intended to harm his reputation and career.”

Ortega also took to her Instagram Story to quickly refute the same. As reported by HuffPost, she wrote, “This is so ridiculous I can’t even laugh. I have never met or worked with Johnny Depp in my life. Please stop spreading lies and leave us alone.” Netizens also chimed in, in response to the ludicrous claims. One X user wrote, "Of course! Just another day in Hollywood where you wake up to find out you're dating someone you've never even met. Jenna Ortega laughing this off is exactly the vibe—like, 'Who’s Johnny Depp? Never heard of him.'"

Another X user penned, "Jenna Ortega laughs off the wild rumor that she's dating Johnny Depp, saying, 'I don’t even know that person.' Looks like she’s not just dodging a relationship, but a whole set of tabloid drama!" As reported by Cosmopolitan, Ortega earlier, had stressed, "I hate being googoogaga over a boy. I think it’s secretly a pride thing. It’s a problem with a lot of female characters, that a lot of them are guy oriented or what they’re expressing or emoting is based on a guy’s position and a guy’s story."