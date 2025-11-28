19-Year-Old Was Flying Home to Surprise Her Family for Thanksgiving – ICE Detained Her and Deported Her Instead

Boston College student, Any Lucia Lopez Belloza, planned to surprise her family for Thanksgiving, but ICE agents detained her at Boston’s Logan Airport. The 19-year-old and was then deported to Honduras.

A student of Babson College, Belloza, was boarding her flight from Texas and was told by gate agents that her ticket had been flagged. According to Boston Globe, when she inquired about the issue, she was detained without any reason.

Her family contacted an immigration attorney who has filed a lawsuit. Lopez Belloza was not offered due process and was detained for no reason. Her attorney, Todd Pomerleau, spoke to WHDH, “We believe her constitutional rights were violated, the way she was arrested, not having any notice why she’s arrested, not showing any documents to justify her abrupt, egregious removal from the United States of America.”

A 19-year-old college student who was on her way to surprise her family for Thanksgiving break was detained at a Boston airport and later deported despite a federal judge’s order blocking her removal, according to her attorney. Read more: https://t.co/RWcJFJSWBH pic.twitter.com/vSFFXfjlta — ABC News (@ABC) November 28, 2025



After detention, she was moved to the Burlington, Massachusetts, ICE facility and deported to Honduras. She moved to the U.S. in 2014 along with her family and is now studying for a business degree at Babson College. She is a good student as she had received a scholarship to study in college.

Her attorney also mentioned she’s under 21 and has no record, she’s a child for the immigration law, and she came to the U.S. when she must have been 9 or 10 years old. Moreover, she was positive about her court process; however, that may not have been the case.

She was deported right before Thanksgiving week despite the judge blocking the deportation. Moreover, her family did not know where she was for two days. She contacted her family on Nov. 22 as she was on her way to her grandparents’ home.

ICE detains teenage student at Boston Airport—flying home to surprise family for Thanksgiving. Despite judge’s order expressly blocking deportation—agents took her to Honduras just hours later. “It’s Thanksgiving, we’re supposed to be with our families. And yet she’s taken away… pic.twitter.com/ZbCeTdY7fF — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) November 27, 2025



She’s lived in the U.S. since she was a child, and now her college studies could be jeopardized. According to the American Immigration Council, there has been a removal order on her since 2017, but the family wasn’t aware. The policy director, Nayna Gupta, stated these orders are either sent to old addresses or may be issued even when the person isn’t in court.

In another recent case, ICE detained the mother of Karoline Leavitt‘s nephew, Bruna Ferreira, who was held near Boston while she was on her way to pick up her 11-year-old son from Michael Leavitt.