16 People Mysteriously Drown at Same Location This Year – Former Detectives Issue Chilling Warning as Serial Killer Fears Grow

Trigger warning: The article mentions death. Reader discretion is advised.

A serial killer fear recently grew in Houston after a shocking number of bodies were discovered within a span of a few months. The authorities initially tried to shut down the rumors. However, two former NYPD detectives have issued a firm warning in the wake of the 16th body being discovered at one of the bayous in Houston.

On October 8, the remains of an adult man were pulled out from White Oak Bayou. The body is yet to be identified. In the last few months, remains of men and women aged between 20 and 60 have been discovered in the bayous of Houston, with the youngest being a 20-year-old university student, Jade McKissic. The latest discovery marks the seventh within the last month to be recovered from the waters around Houston.

The 16th body of 2025 has been found in a Houston bayou this morning, the seventh in just 30 days. Despite the mounting evidence, authorities continue to insist it’s not the work of a serial killer. How much more evidence do they need? pic.twitter.com/qqfOWysAXn — Digital Gal 🌸 (@DigitalGal_X) October 8, 2025

As people grow concerned about a serial killer on a rampage in the city, retired sergeants Joseph Giacalone and Kevin Gannon issue harrowing warnings. “Something is afoot. A coincidence? Unlikely,” noted Giacalone in an interview with Fox News. He added that a “careful investigation” should be carried out on each case. The former NYPD detective stated that “the 48 hours prior to the discovery of their disappearance” should be accounted for while investigating the cases.

Former sergeant Kevin Gannon shared the same sentiment as he told Fox News that detectives should be completely assertive before ruling out the possibility that the 16 “drownings” could be connected to the “Smiley Face Theory”.

“We’ve never seen drowning numbers like this before, especially with a drowning occurring every other day in the same location,” Gannon continued.

⚠️ WARNING: This post contains graphic descriptions of the discovery of human remains. Fears of a serial killer are growing in Houston after 16 bodies have been pulled from the city’s bayous since January, but the mayor is insisting there is no evidence the deaths are connected.… pic.twitter.com/bAumhaZsaW — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) October 11, 2025

“This is an aberration and not the normal age of our 700-plus ‘potential victims’, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t be involved in killing these older individuals also, as they feel like they are pretty invincible right now and can act with impunity due to the police response,” he added.

For those who are unversed with the “Smiley Face Theory,” the hypothesis refers to the 45 young men who were found dead in the Mississippi rivers and streams over the last 30 years, which could be connected to a serial killing case.

Despite the fears, previously, Houston authorities tried to shut down the rumors. “Enough of misinformation [and] wild speculation by either social media, elected officials, candidates, the media,” said Mayor John Whitmire. “We do not have any evidence that there is a serial killer loose in Houston, Texas,” he insisted.

“I grew up in Houston. Unfortunately, drowning in our bayous is not a new phenomenon,” Whitmire added. “There is no evidence, and I repeat no evidence, to suggest that any of these incidents are connected.”