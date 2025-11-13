News

13-Year-Old Spent Months Planning Murder – Searched ‘How to Strangle Someone’ Before Killing Neighbor

Published on: November 13, 2025 at 6:42 AM ET

Police say a 13-year-old plotted for months before killing his 64-year-old neighbor

Mohar Battacharjee
Written By Mohar Battacharjee
Archana Shenoy
Edited By Archana Shenoy
64 year old Sheila Denise Tenpenny was found dead inside her Fairfax home. Her 13-year-old neighbor killed her
64-year-old Sheila Denise Tenpenny was found dead inside her Fairfax home. Image from @BrendaOrdonezTV/X, Flickr

Some crimes feel almost impossible to grasp, the kind that leave a community shaken long after the police tape is gone. The killing of Sheila Denise Tenpenny was one of them. His 14-year-old neighbor has admitted to killing the woman in her Fairfax, Ohio home. According to prosecutors, he planned the chilling plot for months before carrying it out.

People reports, Sheila Denise Tenpenny, 64, was found dead on Feb. 2 inside her house on Germania Street. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office determined she had suffered injuries to her head and neck.

The boy, who was 13 at the time, pleaded guilty Monday, Nov. 10, to aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and strangulation, according to WCPO. He will remain in state custody until age 21, the maximum sentence for a juvenile under Ohio law. Authorities mentioned Tenpenny’s brother found her body that morning. “I think my sister’s been murdered,” he told a 911 dispatcher, according to audio obtained by WLWT. “She’s got her head covered with a pillow, her legs exposed.”

According to investigators, Tenpenny fought back against her attacker. The boy’s blood was found throughout the home, and officials even noted that she had scratched his face before dying while clutching a lock of his hair. The teen was arrested ten days later, on Feb. 12. In court more horrifying details came to light. Prosecutor Linda Scott said the boy had been preparing for the crime for the past few months. “He researched how to strangle someone, how to do it, how to find a victim,” she said, according to WLWT.

Scott told the judge that the teen later posted about the killing on social media and wrote, “This one was a fighter.”

Investigators also uncovered online searches for “how to defeat police interrogation.” During the investigation, the boy allegedly messaged others, saying, “I think I just got caught.” Fairfax Police Chief Rick Ward called the case very much troubling. “It’s very disturbing,” he told WLWT. “My fear is he made mistakes, but in the future, will he learn from those mistakes?”

Tenpenny’s family called her “a beacon of light” who touched many lives with her kindness and humor. Her obituary said she left behind “valuable lessons and unforgettable memories that will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her.”

The heartbreaking incident has left a massive ache. A lot of alarming questions linger long after the verdict. How could something so brutal come from someone so young? What could have stopped it? There are no clear answers — only the deep sorrow of a wonderful life cut short.

