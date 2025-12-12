News

Donald Trump Forgets Rod Bray’s Name After Attacking Him Over Indiana Redistricting

Published on: December 12, 2025 at 9:24 AM ET

Republican Rod Bray is the latest addition to the list of Donald Trump's enemies.

Jashandeep Singh
Written By Jashandeep Singh
News Writer
Divya Verma
Edited By Divya Verma
Senior Editor
Donald Trump Publicly Forgets His Arch-Enemy’s Name
(Image via Wikimedia Commons)

President Donald Trump had an awkward moment in front of the media on Thursday when he forgot the name of one of his newest political adversaries, Rod Bray. After criticizing the Republican lawmaker on social media the night before, Trump appeared to struggle to recall his name during a press briefing.

The moment came after Bray led a revolt against the President’s proposal to redistrict Indiana. When the Senate rejected the plan despite a Republican majority, Trump was asked about members of his own party breaking from him. The 79-year-old then hesitated as he tried to remember the senator’s name.

He said, “You had one gentleman, the head of the Senate, I guess, Bray, whatever his name is, I heard he was against it. He’ll probably lose his next primary, whenever that is. I hope he does, because he’s done a tremendous disservice.”

But the President didn’t stop there. He appeared to blame Rod Bray for having a name that, as he implied, isn’t easy for him to remember. Trump stated, “There’s a man named Bray, as a, I guess, head of the Senate. Was that Bray? Is that the name? Bray? And I mean, I’m sure that whenever his primary is, I think, in two years, but I’m sure he’ll go down.”

Considering that Trump had attacked Bray with multiple posts on Truth Social on Wednesday night, it’s striking that he wasn’t able to remember his name. The timing of this momentary lapse is particularly notable, coming just days after the President boasted about acing three cognitive tests.

According to him, only a few people in the world have been able to take the cognitive exams that he said he passed with flying colors in the presence of accomplished doctors. Claiming he is physically and mentally fit, Trump criticized news outlets for what he called “fake” and “treasonous” reporting on his signs of aging.

Meanwhile, experts have expressed concerns about the President’s difficulty recalling information. Ramin Setoodeh, author of Apprentice in Wonderland—a book about Trump’s career in entertainment—stated in 2024 that the politician “couldn’t remember things” and displays “severe memory issues.”

 

Coming back to why Trump is targeting Bray, the President had pushed for Indiana’s congressional redistricting for months. He argued that it would lead to more seats for the GOP in the deep-red state in the upcoming midterms. However, several senators from his own party opposed the move, including Bray.

Ultimately, the President faced an embarrassing defeat as the Senate voted 31–19 against the redistricting proposal. Unsurprisingly, Trump did not take the defeat lightly. He made several posts against the Republicans who broke with him on Truth Social and wished for their defeat in the upcoming primaries.

He even urged voters in Indiana to vote these people out of power. Vice President JD Vance then also took to X to echo the same sentiment and slammed Bray for being ‘dishonest.’ On the other hand, Bray has remained silent and has not reacted to Trump and Vance’s comments.

