‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Fans Are Wowed by Tammy Slaton’s Incredible Weight Loss as She Flaunts Her ‘New Hair'

1000-Lb. Sisters Star Tammy Slaton has been trying hard to lose weight and has been greatly appreciated for her hard work on the said journey. It has never been an easy road for Slaton as she had to battle her food addiction while dealing with multiple surgeries. As she underwent a complete transformation through months of hard work, Slaton has been getting more confident with her newly slimmed-down figure.

Image Source: TikTok | @queentammy2020

Also Read: '1000-lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Her Much Slimmer Face in a New Video, Down to 334 Lbs

In a recent TikTok that the reality star posted, Slaton reportedly got a gorgeous makeover and has dyed her hair red from the usual ginger that she often flaunts. In the new video besides the excess skin from the surgery, she flaunted a striking red hair that enhanced her natural beauty even more than before.

In the video, Slaton sported a subtle blue t-shirt with a round neck and flaunted a stunning pendant to represent her possible love for music. The glistening pendant was that of a musical note - Treble Cleft. Slaton lip-synced to a rap song and vibed well to it. The caption of her TikTok post read, "I ain't worried about it"

Image Source: TikTok | @tammyslaton2020

The reality star appeared to be slimming down even further in this new video proving that hard work certainly proves futile. Her fans were incredibly proud of Slaton and took to the comment section to express their feelings and pride in watching Slaton simply be herself.

Also Read: ‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Stuns Fans With Unbelievable Slim Figure in New Video: "Extremely Proud"

Initially, the comments were filled with fans expressing their love and affection for the reality star. "Love you, Tammy!" said @Mommaof3. "Queen Tammy!" added a TikTok user. Other fans chimed in to appreciate Slaton's new red hair that looked absolutely stunning on her. "Wow! This is awesome. Love the red hair by the way." complimented @Citymouse1519. Like so, fans were happy to witness Slaton's progress on her journey.

An insider reportedly mentioned that Slaton may have lost more weight than she had anticipated to lose. "Tammy thought she weighed 370 pounds," said a source close to Slaton. The reality star had made a trip to the rehabilitation center in Ohio earlier in the week and got an estimate of how much weight she'd lost. "Tammy went to the rehab center last Thursday and got weighed. She actually lost more than she had thought", revealed the source. Who then went on to reveal how much weight Slaton lost. "She's down to 334 and doing awesome" confessed the source.

Also Read: ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Might Just Be Harboring a Secret Crush After Losing Husband Caleb

Image Source: TikTok | @queentammy2020

Earlier in the week, Slaton had shared another TikTok of her slimmed-down figure as she vibed to some good music with good beats. The reality star posted the video to flaunt her blue ombre crochet sweater that looked incredible. The colors of the sweater danced in the sunlight and appeared vibrant yet subtle throughout the video. The caption in the video reads, "Thank you Tippy" as she credits her possible friend for the intricately designed Crochet top.

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8659755/1000-lb-sisters-fans-praise-tammy-slatons-new-hair/

https://www.tiktok.com/@tammyslaton2020/video/7258045633741819182?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7218793953436649002

https://www.tiktok.com/@tammyslaton2020/video/7258003716505177390?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7218793953436649002

More from Inquisitr

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Prepares for Late Husband Caleb Willingham’s Funeral

Tammy Slaton Clarifies That She's 'Not Getting Engaged' After Loss of Ex-Husband Caleb Willingham