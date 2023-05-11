1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Bailed On Her Sister Amy Slaton's Emotional Day At Court

1000-lb Sister star Amy Slaton has been going through a rough patch in her life, but she has all the support she needs from her family. Slaton was surrounded by her support system at the Kentucky Court. Slaton was with Amanda Halterman, her older half-sister, Chris Combs, her half-brother, and two friends. Slaton looked cheery while in a good mood during the court proceedings, however, her sister Tammy Slaton wasn't present at her sister's court hearing.

The following day, Tammy was seen taking a trip to Indiana to buy groceries with her brother Chris. According to The US Sun eyewitness, Tammy's brother Chris picked her up at her Kentucky home with an unknown third person who sat in the back seat of the car. Both Tammy and Chris shortly stopped by Amy's home but resumed on across the border without her.

Slaton has been going through a painful divorce against her estranged husband, Michael Halterman. During the divorce hearing on May 3, the reality show personality dropped the domestic violence charges against her ex-husband Halterman, which shook everyone in the room, according to The US Sun. The mother of two was snapped stepping out of the Kentucky courthouse in a casual pair of black sweatpants and a zip-up hoodie with her bright purple hair pulled back. The children of the estranged couple, Gage and Glenn, were also not present in the court. According to an eyewitness present, the ex-sweethearts were “cordial,” and the YouTube personality filmed a scene outside the Kentucky courthouse with her siblings after the hearing.

The domestic violence charges were dropped in a Kentucky courtroom headed by Judge Brandi Rogers on May 3. As per the reports, Slaton was asked out of the courtroom to have a private chat. She returned to the courtroom after nearly 20 minutes to speak to her counsel. After the small chat, Slaton was asked to the stand where she decided to withdraw the domestic violence charge against Halterman.

Slaton takes care of the children on weekdays whereas Halterman is responsible for the safety of their children on the weekend. Regardless, he now wants to have full custody of the children and wants to participate equally. He has also suggested taking care of the children four days a week with three days following the next week. However, Slaton dismissed the proposal.

Since the separation, Michael has been sleeping at his mother's three-bedroom residence, which is already packed with three adults. Slaton was concerned about what adding Micheal and the two kids to that residence would do to Micheal’s mother because of her old age. However, Michael's counsel claimed since the children are already living efficiently at their grandmother’s at the weekend, adding more days wouldn’t be a problem. The judge did not make a judgment while the court was in session.