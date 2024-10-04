'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton 'Still Insecure' About a Body Part After 500 Lb Weight Loss

Tammy Slaton, who became well-known from TLC's popular show 1000-Lb Sisters, has been doing an amazing job on her weight loss journey. Slaton is feeling more confident than ever after shedding an impressive 500 pounds. But despite all this, the 38-year-old reality star recently opened up about one aspect of her transformation that still leaves her feeling a little insecure: her ongoing struggle with excess skin following her dramatic weight loss.

"Getting a makeover for me is very important because I've come so far with my weight loss, and with all the excess skin, I'm still insecure about myself and I want to feel beautiful," she confessed to the camera in an exclusive preview of the upcoming season. Slaton weighed 725 pounds at her heaviest and knew she needed to make a change... but it wasn't easy.

Slaton faced many obstacles on her path to a healthier life, and one of the biggest challenges was her food addiction. Slaton opened up about this struggle in a heartfelt social media post once. She wrote, "The mental aspect plays a significant role. Being depressed and having a food addiction, I often ate my feelings, taking out my emotions on food.'" Moreover, Slaton's weight loss journey took a serious turn when she had a health scare. She stopped breathing and had to be put in a medically induced coma before her weight loss surgery. This frightening experience was a wake-up call for her. "I wised up and got my surgery," Slaton said, as per Today.

Slaton's life changed dramatically after the surgery, especially given the sheer hard work she had put in for the sake of her health. She lost an incredible 500 pounds—but the journey wasn't over. Slaton still faced new challenges, like dealing with excess skin. In fact, this is something Slaton even expressed her concerns about in a preview for the new season of 1000-Lb. Sisters. "Amy's got thinner and she's comfortable with her own body, but I don't feel that way because of my excess skin," she admitted, as per People.

The upcoming season of 1000-Lb Sisters will have Slaton's journey with her excess skin removal after the weight loss. In a preview clip, Slaton's doctor talks about just how serious her situation is. "You've got head-to-toe loose skin. It's going to take several operations and several healing phases," the doctor stated, to which, Tammy admitted, "I'm afraid that I won't get approved for skin removal."

Slaton eagerly awaits Dr. Smith's approval for their next steps in skin removal surgery. She's proud of how far she's come. In a clip she uploaded earlier in April, she celebrated her achievements, saying, "I've done more in the last nine months than I've ever done in my life. I have my life back. By putting our stories out there, we’re helping others see they can lose weight too. They’re not alone." She added, "It's not a diet, they say it's a lifestyle change. It really is."