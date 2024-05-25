5 Reasons Why Fans of 'The Voice' Were Insisting Gwen Stefani Be Sacked as the Head Coach

Viewers Upset Over Gwen Stefani’s Live Show Practices

Fans of the popular singing competition are furious with Gwen Stefani because of the persistent behavior she has with the competitors. Gwen emerged victorious only in Season 19 of the competition series. Even though she's been successful on the program, some fans have called for a boycott and begged the producers to terminate her. After leaving the program after season 20, the 54-year-old musician has returned as a singing teacher for the 24th season. Following her husband Blake Shelton's decision to leave The Voice after 12 years as the show's host, Gwen made a return. However, fans are not delighted with her presence on the show, and here are a few reasons for that.

1. Following a contentious performance, Stefani has drawn criticism for her coaching

The Voice fans chastised Gwen for allegedly "hurting" Tanner Massey, a candidate on her team. After blaming the celebrity for the contestant's elimination, fans expressed their "worry" for the Team Gwen member. Tanner might have continued to compete in the program at that point, but he was eventually eliminated. Many fans, on the other hand, believe that Gwen Stefani is to blame and that by selecting a song that wasn't truly suited for his singing ability, she set him up for failure. In a previous round, Gwen also made waves online with her choice of music for Tanner. She was subsequently charged with showing partiality to some of the competitors on her squad.

2. Fans want Kelly Clarkson to replace her

Throughout the most recent season, several spectators have openly expressed their thoughts on the pop singer's performance in her role as a coach. For the 24th season of The Voice, Gwen took her place next to Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and John Legend in the spinning red chair. However, Supporters have pushed for Kelly Clarkson to "fire" Gwen and take her place. As reported by The Sun, Fans commented, "WHAT DO WE HAVE TO DO TO GET KELLY BACK? Gwen has got to go." Other comments were similar to, "I hate Gwen Stefani i miss Kelly Clarkson."

3. Fans called Gwen's decision "Crazy"

In one of the major episodes, Team Gwen had gone from six vocalists to three. Choosing which singers to move through to the live round was a tough decision given to Gwen after each singer's last chance to perform on stage. She ultimately decided on Tanner Massey, Kara Tenae, and Bias. Fans were not pleased when she fired Rudi Leigh, Stee, and Lennon VanderDoes in the meantime. Gwen's decision to send the three aspiring singers home infuriated her supporters, particularly Rudi. Gwen's decision to send the three aspiring singers home infuriated her supporters, particularly Rudi. Commenters flocked to Gwen's post to share their thoughts on her "crazy" choice.

4. Outside The Voice, Gwen has been promoting her career

The pop singer looked for additional ways to market herself outside of her singing profession. She is now concentrating on other employment opportunities despite people's criticism of her judgment. As reported, Gwen showcased items from her GXVE Beauty line on her Instagram Story. The Voice star debuted in the video with a primarily applied cosmetics look. She used a lot of black mascara and vivid blue winged eyeliner. As the camera rolled, she put on a light-colored lipstick and raised it to the lens to give her followers a closer look. She has been pushing her beauty business online amid the outcry, giving supporters the impression that she is about to leave.

5. Viewers voiced complaints about Gwen's live broadcast behaviors

Fans of the popular singing competition are furious with Gwen because of the persistent behavior she has with the competitors. As reported by the Mirror, As judges were compelled to match up two members of their teams, the challenge had the duos performing the same song together, and the winner was selected by the judges. The ruling was difficult for many judges, but some more than others. Some fans were irritated because it seemed that Gwen in particular was having trouble deciding who to declare the winner. Viewers have criticized her for "sucking up" to fellow judge Reba in addition to criticizing her for her show decision-making. They claim she is "all over Reba" and that it is "not funny" and "quite exhausting" to watch.

