‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Posts Videos With ‘No Filter’ in Response to Her Online Critics

After taking a month off Instagram, Tammy Slaton, 37, flaunted her new figure. The star of 1000-Lb. Sisters posted a series of pictures on September 27 to show off her weight loss after undergoing bariatric surgery in the summer. Thanks to her program on TLC, viewers have been privy to the 37-year-old's tireless efforts for the last several years. She posted evidence of her progress on Instagram, including several videos shot without any editing effects, per E-News.

Following a near-death experience at the end of Season 3, the emphasis of Season 4 was on her readmission to a rehabilitation facility. The TLC fan favorite took some time off to heal, and then returned to the clinic, determined to lose weight. After dropping over 180 pounds, Tammy disclosed on an episode that aired in February that she had been given approval for bariatric surgery.

The 36-year-old showed off her new figure to her admirers on February 2, wearing a black t-shirt and a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses, per OK magazine. After a string of health problems, including one that required a breathing tube to be placed in her neck, Tammy made the decision to move into the facility. At the time, she weighed more than she ever had before. While in the hospital, Tammy not only developed new, healthier habits, but she also found the love of her life.

Tammy has now also responded to trolls who have previously questioned the reality star for her use of filters. While emphasizing a supporter's "Stop the filters!" remark, she posted a selfie video and said, "This is what I really look like. Okay? Have a nice day, babe." In the other video, she removed her glasses and displayed her bare face while saying, "Me. No filters."

Her followers were quick to support her in the comments section, "She LITERALLY films a TV SHOW without a filter and has been open and vulnerable." Another one wrote, "Tammy u use filters as much as u want!!! We loooove u !!! " followed by a red heart emoji. A third one wrote, "Nah don’t defend yourself, these internet trolls have nothing on you. Your true followers will accept you throughout your journey."

Before disappearing for a month, Tammy last posted about her weight reduction on Instagram on August 25. She celebrated her new, slimmer figure with a full-length mirror selfie. Tammy posted another body selfie of herself in a white flowery outfit earlier in the summer. Slaton claims to have "wised up" regarding her health after undergoing bariatric surgery following her medically induced coma and near-death experience.

She told People, "I was able to make my lungs strong enough to get my trach [tracheostomy tube for breathing] out, and then recently, the doctor cleared me to be off my oxygen machine during the daytime. Now I only wear my oxygen at night, along with my BiPap machine. I monitor my oxygen levels throughout the day and keep my machine on hand in case I need it. I'm thankful to be alive, and it's fun to be progressing as much as I am."

