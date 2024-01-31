'1000-lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton is Battling Loose Skin after Conquering Weight Issues

Tammy Slaton from 1000-lb Sisters overcame her battle with excessive weight, but now she's faced with another challenge- her saggy, loose skin. Following a strict diet plan, the 37-year-old stunned her fans by losing nearly 440 lbs and managing to walk without assistance, documented on the reality drama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

The TLC star went from 725lb to 285lb after undergoing bariatric surgery in 2022. She has been updating fans about her health through social media and some much-talked-about TikTok videos. However, a drastic weight loss of this kind can leave you with plenty of loose skin.

Loose skin is among the consequences of a considerable weight drop that Slaton went through on the reality show. While she's basking in the victory of finally fitting in a smaller size, her drooping flesh may require another medical procedure. Skin removal surgery is a way to get rid of it and costs up to $85,000.

Although fans are thrilled about the improved Slaton, clinical dietitian Kate Hilton warned of some complications. She exclusively shared with The Mirror, "The skin possesses natural elasticity and the ability for retraction; it can accommodate substantial growth during pregnancy and revert to a firmer state postpartum, typically within several months after childbirth."

"However, substantial weight gain can prolong the period of skin distension, potentially damaging collagen and elastin fibers vital for skin elasticity. As a rule of thumb, the more significant the weight reduction, the more noticeable loose skin will appear around the body."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

According to Hilton, skin removal surgery may cause risks such as loss of skin sensation, bleeding, blood clots, bruising, and scarring. She's an expert in personalized weight loss programs and added that this specific procedure is "considered major surgery," and the risks involved can get serious.

Hilton added, "Nonetheless, it's essential to recognize that despite the aesthetic concerns of loose skin, the body is typically in a healthier state post-weight loss due to the reduction of risks associated with carrying excess weight."

Meanwhile, Slaton is on cloud nine amid her unbelievable progress. She held back her tears and revealed she'd reached her lowest weight since the time she was a teenager. The reality star also visited her doctor, Dr Smith, for a follow-up to her bariatric surgery.

In an episode of the TLC show, Slaton confessed, "I was so worried about the number, but in six months, I lost over 100 pounds. The last time I weighed this low, I was like, 15, [or] 16. It's mind-blowing, like, I freaking really did this."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

She grew so much confidence in herself that she shared her diet tips with her Instagram fan following. In a post from 2023, Slaton shared in a post, "Oh, you [eat] proteins, low carbs, no sugars, no pop, portion control," per PEOPLE. The fan who asked for advice thanked her.