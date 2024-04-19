1000-Lb Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Attributes Her Incredible Weight Loss to JoJo Siwa

Tammy Slaton, renowned for the reality show 1000-Lb Sisters, recently stunned fans with her remarkable weight loss progress quoting JoJo Siwa. Encapsulated her journey to a healthier lifestyle. Tammy's transformation is awe-inspiring, marking a significant shift in her physical and mental well-being.

Image Source: Youtube | TLC

A few years ago, the Kentucky native weighed close to 700 pounds. In addition to being severely obese, Tammy also battled mental health conditions like food addiction, as per Screen Rant. Tammy's respiratory problems caused her to have a serious health crisis in 2022. She was placed into a medically induced coma by the doctor, which served as a wake-up call and motivated her to make significant lifestyle changes. After having bariatric surgery, Tammy changed for the better and dropped over 400 pounds. Since the show's 2020 premiere, the 1000-Lb. Sisters star has shared the screen with Amy Slaton, her younger sister. Over the past few years, both sisters—who combined together weighed more than 1,000 pounds at the beginning of the TLC show—have made great strides toward their weight-loss objectives.

Tammy Slaton from 1000-Lb. Sisters is continuing to impress fans with her weight loss journey, as she recently shared shocking new selfies showcasing her progress. The reality star has already dropped nearly 400 lbs, and her dedication to her health and wellness is truly… — داستان | Dastan (@TopDastan) April 18, 2024

Tammy recently posted a photo gallery on TikTok that showcased her change after losing weight. She showed her admirers how far she had gone by contrasting her new appearance with her appearance from a few years ago. Tammy wore a gray skirt and a pink pullover in one picture. In another, she was standing next to her car, dressed in denim overalls and a black sleeveless blouse. JoJo Siwa was quoted in the audio clip that aired over the gallery, stating, "No one has made this dramatic of a change yet."

In numerous ways, Tammy's weight loss has improved her as a person. She has developed a good mindset and grown much more self-assured. Her most recent images demonstrate that she is now lot happier and healthier. Tammy, 37, showcased her accomplishments on Monday, April 15, by sharing two consecutive selfie images on Instagram as well. She posted a picture of herself with her new pet cat on her lap to begin her first 10-part Instagram carousel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tammy Slaton (@queentammy86)

Before the post started showcasing a sequence of pictures in which Tammy was seen staring straight into the camera, she smiled for two selfies with the new four-legged member of her family while sporting spectacles and a bright red shirt. Tammy posted more selfies on her second 10-part Instagram carousel, eight of which featured the reality TV personality posing in a gray top with a cute watermelon design. Tammy wore an off-the-shoulder black shirt in the last two pictures that looked to have some lace decoration around the shoulder.

On her first Instagram carousel, Tammy's bariatric surgeon, Eric Smith, praised her healthy glow in a comment. He wrote, "You are killing it!" In addition, a number of admirers praised Tammy for her comments and, in certain instances, informed her that they have been "inspired" by her path and would like to share it with others.