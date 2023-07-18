'1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Chris Combs' Weight Loss Transformation with Before & After Pictures

Amy Slaton and Tammy Slaton's sibling, Chris Combs, entered the TLC show '1000-Lb. Sisters' along with them, and their journeys to restore their health began. However, it wasn't as smooth sailing as it now appears, but the siblings persisted. Combs' recent weight-loss transformation images are awe-inspiring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Combs (@chris.combs.5243)

Also Read: 1000-Lb Sisters’ Tammy Slaton Struggles to Catch Her Breath in Concerning New Video

Combs underwent bariatric surgery during season 3, and now he's 140 pounds lighter, and blood sugar has also leveled off, which means he is not insulin dependent anymore, reported In Touch Weekly. In a confessional, he opened up about why he preferred to go under the knife.

Combs recounted how his father's death motivated him to manage his weight, "The main reason why I want this surgery is because my dad passed away at 57." He hoped to be in good shape, unlike his father. "And [my dad] was between 400 and 500 pounds."

The Slaton sibling added, "I am 41. I want to be around for the kids to grow up, the grandkids to get up. I want to be able to teach them everything I know. I want to be around my family. They are my everything."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Combs (@chris.combs.5243)

Also Read: '1000-lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shares Cryptic Post Following The Death Of Ex Caleb Willingham

The doctor, Eric Smith, who operated on Combs, agreed to do the procedure because of his commitment and consistent steps to achieve health and wellness goals. And the TLC star had never been happier because the surgery gave him a new lease on life.

A fan of Combs asked him on Cameo, "Hi. How are you feeling now that you had your weight loss surgery?" He replied, "Like a million dollars every day, baby." His sibling Tammy had also been focusing on her own health at a weight loss rehabilitation facility in Ohio.

Also Read: Tammy Slaton's Fans Fear a 'Relapse Episode' After Estranged Husband Caleb Willingham's Sudden Death

The '1000-Lb. Sister has so far shed 115 pounds in just 30 days, and her brother Combs couldn't stop gushing over his sister's accomplishment. He appeared in the season 3 finale and proudly shared her progress, "I am overjoyed that she's ready to get on this train and start rolling down the tracks."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Combs (@chris.combs.5243)

But Tammy still has her trach tube in after undergoing a tracheotomy after her sudden hospitalization in November 2021. Doctors at the time discovered she had carbon monoxide poisoning. "After I got off life support, they put a trach in, so, yeah," she updated her fans on social media and added, "I am trying to get used to that."

Another '1000-Lb. Sister,' Amy Halterman, had been going through a rough patch in life emotionally as her husband of four years filed a divorce in March 2023. The ex-couple has two sons- Gage, born in November 2020, and Glenn, born in July 2022.

1000-Lb. Sisters Star Amy Slaton's Husband Michael Halterman Files for Divorce https://t.co/s2IjVd6P7q — People (@people) March 21, 2023

Amy's weight loss transformation impressed fans initially, but during her second pregnancy, she took a pause. During season 1, her scales measured her at 406 pounds. But despite several hurdles, she managed to get back on track. By season 3, she dropped an additional 136 pounds, putting her latest weigh-in at 275 pounds on episode 10.

Combs' recently posted pictures on his Instagram handle that showcased his transformation journey. He seemed to celebrate his fitness goals with his family on different occasions. In one of the photos from January 2022, he posed with his wife, Brittany.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Combs (@chris.combs.5243)

References:

https://www.intouchweekly.com/posts/1000-lb-sisters-chris-combs-weight-loss-before-after-photos/

https://www.intouchweekly.com/posts/1000-lb-sisters-amy-slaton-weight-loss-before-after-photos/

More from Inquisitr

Tammy Slaton of '1000-Lb. Sisters' Receives Support From Fans and Family After Ex-Husband's Death

'1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Spotted in a Wheelchair Once More, Fans Concerned