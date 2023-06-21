'1000-Lb. Sisters' Fans Praise Tammy Slaton After 300-Lb Weight Loss, Say She is Skinnier Than Sister Amy

In 2020, Amy and Tammy Slaton began their weight loss quest, and it seems like the underdog won. In January of that year, Amy, 35, and Tammy, 35, debuted their show "1000-Lb Sisters."

While Amy weighed a little over 400 pounds when the show first began, Tammy's peak weight was more than 700 pounds. The younger sister, who seemed to be getting skinnier, was able to undergo weight-loss surgery in the first season itself. Amy became pregnant twice after the treatment, and her weight loss seemed to have reached a plateau. Tammy however, constantly battled with mental health struggles and food addiction and couldn't have her surgery until season four.

Once she did, she rapidly lost weight, and current images show that she still seems to be doing so. Some people have begun to speculate that Tammy might be more physically fit than her sister, per The Sun.

The question was posted in a discussion on Reddit by a fan and seemed to have started a debate online. "Does anyone else think Tammy is smaller than Amy now? I mean, I don't know how much she weighs, but Amy looks stalled while Tammy is starting to look even smaller."

The internet is wondering if Tammy Slaton is skinnier than Amy Slaton after impressive weight losshttps://t.co/GJp2JOjsRg — Troy Range (@TroyRange228382) June 20, 2023

A fan of the show agreed, commenting, "Amy only started losing weight again once Tammy got her surgery. I think she always told herself she was all right as long as she was smaller than Tammy. Once Tammy started losing, she got busy." Someone else chimed in, "I think when Tammy has skin removal surgery, she and Amy are gonna be close in weight."

Others seemed to be of the opinion that Tammy has worked harder. "Tammy is still larger than Amy. But Tammy has lost WAY more than Amy," said a third. Another wrote, "I think Tammy has a different, more even weight distribution. Amy is very belly-centric which makes her look bigger imo, but Tammy overall has more fat and mass on her."

I have admit, I am proud of Tammy. Not that long ago standing for that long unassisted was not possible, let alone walking and trying on multiple dresses! #1000lbSisters — allison (@Chickie819) March 15, 2023

Tammy posted a new video on her Instagram Stories last week that showed her approaching two doctors while walking unassisted for the first time. Dr. Eric Smith, Tammy's physician, first posted the video, which had text on it: "The best birthday surprise."

The television personality underwent weight loss surgery with Dr. Smith, who had previously supported her throughout the approval procedure. After shedding almost 300 pounds and embarking on her extreme weight loss journey, she was seen in the clip strolling by herself. Tammy entered the corridors of the doctor's office in a pair of leggings, a gray sweater, and a dress with a floral motif. "Something's missing!" Tammy joyfully exclaimed: a joy that was shared by her doctors. Doctors around could be heard saying things such as: "Look at you!" and "That's awesome!"

