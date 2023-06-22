'1000-Lb. Sisters’ Chris Combs Honors "Single Parents" On Father's Day In Midst Of Amy Slaton’s Divorce

1000 Lb sisters' star Amy Slaton Who is going through a divorce from Michael Halterman, has received support from Chris Combs, who also starred on the show. On Father's Day which fell on Sunday, June 18, Chris, aged 41, took to Instagram to acknowledge men and single parents who embrace the role of both mother and father. He wrote, "To all the men and single parents being both momma and daddy that are livin’ the modo: #family, thank you for everything that you do, what you do to make sure [your] children have more than you did growing up. I salute you," he wrote. Taking Amy's separation from her husband in March 2023 into account, Chris's heartfelt tribute is particularly poignant as it coincides with Amy spending her first Father's Day alone.

Image Source: Instagram | @chris.combs.5243

Chris Combs shares a unique and close relationship with his half-sisters, Amy and Tammy, and plays a significant role within the 1000 Lb Sisters franchise. Notably, he embarked on his own weight-loss journey, initially appearing as a guest star on the show before transitioning into a solo journey starting in Season 3. Chris's transformation over the course of the year was remarkable, as he successfully achieved his weight loss goals through surgery. In light of Amy's divorce from her husband, Michael, she has been spending considerable time with Chris and his family.

Image Source: YouTube| TLC

On March 13, 2023, Michael initiated the process of dissolving his marriage with Amy by filing for a dissolution of marriage with children. Exclusive access to their divorce documents was obtained by In Touch, which revealed that Michael, the father of two, acted as the petitioner in the divorce proceedings. According to the documents obtained by the outlet, Amy and Michael officially separated on February 24, 2023. Michael, in his filing, requested that both of them participate in a case management conference. Additionally, he sought a civil restraining order from the court, which would require them to stay at least 500 feet away from each other and their respective properties. The documents also outlined that both parties are prohibited from discussing the divorce publicly and on social media, with all communication mandated to occur through a court-approved app.

Regarding their two young sons, 2-year-old Gage and 11-month-old Glenn, a judge decided that Amy and Michael would have joint custody. The judge also ordered the implementation of a schedule to optimize the amount of parenting time available to both parents.

Image Source: TLC | 1000-LB. SISTERS

Following her separation from Michael Halterman, Amy Slaton is shouldering the challenges alone, taking on the responsibilities of single parenthood. She remains in her Kentucky home, caring for her two sons. Throughout this period, Amy has embarked on a journey of self-love, actively sharing pictures and videos, as well as embracing new experiences in her life. Notably, she consistently showcases her significant weight loss achievements on social media.

