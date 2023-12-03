10 Times Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Daughter North West Wowed the Internet

10 Times North West Amazed the Internet

North West, the charismatic daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has become an internet sensation with her unexpected and unforgettable moments. Let's take a look at ten instances where North's distinct personality and unexpected actions made the internet go crazy. North consistently manages to captivate audiences with her fashion-forward choices and headline-grabbing appearances. Here are a few of the moments when this tiny starlet surprised and delighted the internet.

1. When North Attempted to Drink Alcohol

In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian expressed her displeasure with Kim's collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana following her wedding to Travis Barker. Despite how Kourtney felt, Khloé Kardashian defended Kim and mentioned their Milan show support, per OK! Magazine. Despite the drama that was unfolding, viewers noticed Kim shot a side-eye to someone while giving a toast, which they then speculated was a 'mom look' meant for her daughter North, who was attempting to sip alcohol from aunt Khloé's glass.

2. When North Flushed Kanye West's Cell Phone

Kim once revealed a shocking incident involving her daughter in an episode of Kocktails with Khloé. North, in a fit of curiosity, took Kanye's phone and flushed it down the toilet. During the early stages of Kanye's album Life of Pablo, the phone held important raps, as reported by Time. Despite the loss of valuable work, Kanye remained calm. Kim described the futile efforts to recover the data over dinner with Khloé, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen. The episode revealed an unexpected mishap in the Kardashian household, highlighting the difficulties that even celebrities face when it comes to parenting.

3. When North Worked Hard to Perfect the Art of Contouring

As the daughter of a well-known television personality, it seems as though young North aspired to follow in her mother's footsteps, particularly when it comes to makeup. Kim shared a video on her Instagram Story in 2018 of North attempting to contour her face—an endeavor that did not end well. In an interview with WWD, Kim revealed that North expressed interest in becoming a beauty vlogger. She became interested in YouTube tutorials after unboxing the My Little Pony Colourpop collection, which sparked her desire to create her own YouTube videos.

4. When North Posted A Sultry Photo Of Kim

Kim reiterated in an Instagram post dated Wednesday, November 25, 2015, that the provocative throwback photo she shared on Instagram was truly the work of her daughter, North, as reported by US Weekly. In a lighthearted tone, Kardashian wrote, "North posted this while playing games on my phone. Not sure why or how she chose it but I'm not complaining! LOL, I deleted it so now reposting it myself! #FBF from 10 years ago" This revelation added a lighthearted twist to Kim's social media presence, showcasing the Kardashian-West family's candid and amusing moments.

5. North's Honest Opinion About Kim's Met Gala Dress

North candidly expressed her thoughts on her mother's 2023 Met Gala attire in a recent episode of The Kardashians. During the fitting, Kim, dressed in a pearl-draped Schiaparelli gown, FaceTimed North. North initially praised the ensemble, but when she saw it in person, she changed her mind, calling it 'beachy' with faux pearls. Kim, taken aback by North's reversal, shared the criticism with the cameras, revealing that the remarks had a significant impact on designer Daniel Roseberry. Despite the unexpected response, Kim reflected on obtaining North's approval earlier in the process, citing it as a milestone.

6. When North Launched Her Own 'Spa'

North surprised her mother in 2017 by transforming their bathroom into a makeshift spa. The KKW Beauty mogul posted a photo of her daughter reclining with a towel over her head and toilet paper on her face. Kim revealed North's creative self-care initiative, explaining that the impromptu spa day was the result of North wanting to unwind, emulating her mother's relaxation routines. Kim recalled the incident, jokingly describing how, during a quiet time-out, she discovered North had cleverly fashioned her own spa.

7. North's Lemonade Stand Tactics

Kim also spoke about her 10-year-old daughter North's growing entrepreneurial spirit in a recent GQ cover interview. North, who runs a weekend lemonade stand, apparently charges her mom's famous acquaintances ten times more than regular customers while wielding a massive pitcher, a wagon, and even fans for comfort. Kim amusingly shared details about North's elaborate setup, which includes tables, chairs, and friends helping out, with profits split among them. The cheeky twist, however, is that North sometimes will say she has no change when her famous customers give her bigger currency notes.

8. When North Told Kendall Jenner that Kim Hated Her Met Gala Dress

North accidentally revealed her mother's unspoken disapproval of Kendall Jenner's Met Gala outfit. The model revealed during a candid confessional that Kim had repeatedly complimented her ensemble; her nieces, North and Penelope, privately crowned Kendall their favorite, too. However, North revealed the truth to Kendall in a candid conversation, stating that her mother didn't like the outfit. Kim later clarified, citing a difference in color preference. Kim and North had a playful but instructive exchange about the nuances of honesty and loyalty in family dynamics as a result of the incident.

9. When North Playfully Asked Fans If She Should Drop an Album

North revealed in a TikTok livestream on their joint account, @kimandnorth: "Guys, I have dyslexia." Kim acknowledged her daughter's candor while explaining the learning disability, saying, "Northie you sure are spilling the tea on here." North then asked her followers, "Should I drop an album?" Surprised by North's candor, Kim warned about ending the live stream, expressing her intention to avoid discussing North's personal experiences. Kim said, "I am going to get off this live right now because you are just saying way too much."

10. When North Imitates Mom Kim

North also captivated her TikTok audience by mimicking her mother's dramatic flair. North wore long blonde hair, black shades, and a makeshift Balenciaga body tape shirt while lip-syncing to a viral mashup featuring her mother's memorable quotes, reports BuzzFeed. North showed her impressive impersonation skills, from a spot-on "Hi, I'm Kim Kardashian West" to flawlessly recreating the iconic crying face over a lost diamond earring. Her censored rendition of the infamous "Don't be f***ing rude!" scene capped off the performance.

