10 Famous Stars Who've Never Tied the Knot But They are Still the Most Desirable

10 Celebrities Who Never Got Married

"When it doesn't work out, it ends up being big business." veteran actress, Goldie Hawn explained, shedding light on her decision to never get married. In Hollywood, romantic connections build at lightning speed, and the tabloids are constantly buzzing with dating, marriage, and divorce rumors. Still, some celebrities prefer singlehood and like to remain committed to their partners without walking down the aisle. Here are a few successful actors and actresses who have remained single most of their adult lives and never got married.

1. Charliez Theron

Oscar winner Charliez Theron is content being single, “I’m in a place in my life where you have to come with a lot of game,” she told Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2020. “Not the kind of game that we think of, the kind of game where my life is really good so you better be able to bring that and maybe better because I just won’t accept anything less.” She added, “I can honestly say this, in my life, I don’t feel lonely.” As per Grazia, the Fast and the Furious actress also revealed she hasn’t dated anyone in five years, but that her life is full. “My life right now just doesn’t allow a lot of room for something like that to happen,” she continued. “But in saying that, there’s not this thing that drives me [to have a romantic relationship]. I enjoy being set up on dates but I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to live with somebody again. To be totally frank, they might have to buy the house next to me. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to deal with that ever again, I’m too old for that shit.”

2. Leonardo DiCaprio

Serial dater, Leonardo DiCaprio said in 2008 that he wishes to settle down someday, “I want to get married and have children,” he said.“In saying that, I realize I am contradicting everything I’ve said before. I absolutely believe in marriage,” as per People. “I hope I never get cynical. I think you need youthful energy, excitement and optimism in life. There is a lot I want to do, and the more cynical you become, the more you sit on your butt and do nothing.” in 2016 he told Parade Magazine, “That time will come when that time comes,” he said. “The truth is, you can’t predict marriage. You can’t plan it. It’s just going to happen when it happens.” “If I wanted to quit acting, I could have done it a long time ago. I love making movies. I feel lucky and fortunate to do it, and it is absolutely worth sacrificing a lot of my private life,” he added. “I don’t think anyone [famous] ever really gets used to it. It’s always surreal.”

3. Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder was in a highly publicized relationship with actor Johnny Depp, they began dating in 1990 and by 1993 the couple decided to part ways. As per Fandomwire, she calls herself a serial monogamist after the heartbreak. “I am a serial monogamist. I was single for a while and dating and…I just didn't know how to do it! I’ve always been like that: when I was 15, there was a guy I liked and we made out, and I thought that meant he was my boyfriend. My mom had to explain it to me.” She added, “But marriage? I don’t know. I’d rather never have been married than been divorced a few times. Not that there’s anything wrong with divorce, but I don’t think I could do it if that was a possibility. When your parents are madly in love for 45 years, your standards are really high. But I’ve been happily with someone for quite a while now.”

4. Diane Keaton

Oscar winner Diane Keaton said during an interview with AARP The Magazine in 2023, "I don't date. Highly unlikely. I don't remember anyone calling me, going, 'This is So-and-So, I'd like to take you out.' They don't happen. Of course not." "Today I was thinking about this," she said. "I'm 73 and I think I'm the only one in my generation and maybe before who has been a single woman all her life."She shared further, "Because I think that I needed more of a maternal aspect," she added. "I don't think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I'm really glad I didn't, and I'm sure they're happy about it too." In January 2023 she told Extra, "Let's [say] 15 years. They probably just thought, 'Enough's enough … she's too weird.' I'm kind of odd, but I'm doing fine. Someday, someone will marry me. Maybe one of these nice men today that have to deal with me today."

5. Bill Maher

As per OK Magazine, Bill Maher discussed his bachelor life while appearing on Club Random podcast in 2023. He told conservative political commentator Candace Owens, "I mean, that's the main reason I cannot accept a life without hot s--," he said, while also admitting that he was close to getting married two or three times in his life. "Yeah, I got close. I mean, I was engaged when I was 29." "But I kind of knew even as we were engaged in buying the ring and all that stuff," he added. "I just, there was a voice in my back in my head always saying, 'really, you're just going to f--- this one person forever.'" "So it was about the s--," Owens prodded more. "I think that that does show that pornography ... is something that is not a good thing. You're maybe right. Yeah. You may be prevented you from unlocking this thing." Maher continued. "Now take the s-- out of the equation," he continued his argument. "I mean, is anyone really that interesting that the person you want to spend this much time with?" he asked.

6. Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue was once engaged to British actor Joshua Sasse but she called it off. "I never thought I would get married. Just going through ‘being engaged’ seems like an experiment, because I’d never as a girl or in all my life had a vision of getting married. It’s not something I needed or wanted. My parents never brought me up with the idea of ‘the big marriage’. I never had it as a goal," she said as per Maria Claire in 2023. "I thought, ‘Maybe I've got it all wrong and I should go for it. Maybe I should do what most of the world do. It works for them.' She added, "Now I’m going to stick to my previous view. I don’t think marriage is for me." She concluded, "I love romance and I love to feel in love or be in love. But I’m not that bothered right at the minute, I’m enjoying being … how can I say this? Being fully within myself."

7. Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling and fellow writer B.J. Novak had an intermittent romantic relationship that lasted from 2005 to 2007. Afterwards, Kaling dated American writer Benjamin Nugent from 2008 to 2012. “When you’re a certain age and you’re a single woman, and if you go to a party, it bums people out,” Kaling said, while appearing on Meghan Markle's Archetypes Spotify podcast. “Even your existence as a single woman in a party where it’s married people, or just a regular party with single guys or something, you get this feeling that you’re like, Oh, I’m changing the vibe here, because everyone’s worried about me or sad for me. As a fellow single person, I can relate." “They want to set me up with some loser they know,” she added. “And I’m like, ‘I’m okay. I’m a rich, successful woman with great clothes and a nice family. Honestly, what more could a gal want?", as per She Knows.

8. Goldi Hawn

Goldie Hawn is happy in a relationship with Kurt Russell but the couple have no plans on getting married. In a 2023 interview with CNN, Hawn was quoted saying that 'marriage is ugly'. “Why should we get married? It’s always ugly.” “Somebody has to take a look and say, ‘How many divorces are fun? How many divorces actually don’t cost money? How many divorces make you hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?’” she asked. “Relationships are hard,” she added. “They’re not always easy. There’s all kind of hurdles that we go through. There’s things that we believe and things that we don’t believe in that we agree on.” Hawn concluded, “So I think ultimately staying independent with independent thinking is important so you can hold onto yourself and you can actually have that feeling.”

9. Sheryl Crow

Sheryl Crow was engaged three times, the Strong Enough songstress told GoodHousekeeping Magazine in 2014, "I would love to get married — I'm still old-fashioned," Crow said. But I don't think marriage is the be-all and end-all." But, she joked, "It's better to have three broken engagements than three divorces." She added, "I had always gone out with guys who were highly successful, which would seem like it would put me at an equal level," Crow said. "But what ends up happening is that one of you becomes smaller — and it was always me. It's always the woman. I mean, I don't know if it's always the woman, but I do think that sometimes in order for one person's light to shine, everyone else has to dim theirs." Crow's ex-fiancé's include cyclist Lance Armstrong, actor Owen Wilson and musician Eric Clapton.

10. Oprah Winfrey

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey explained in 2020 why she never married her partner, Stedman Graham. She shared that the couple enjoy a 'spiritual partnership', "In 1993, the moment after I said yes to his proposal, I had doubts. I realized I didn’t actually want a marriage. I wanted to be asked. I wanted to know he felt I was worthy of being his missus, but I didn’t want the sacrifices, the compromises, the day-in-day-out commitment required to make a marriage work. My life with the show was my priority, and we both knew it," she said as per Oprah Daily. "He and I agree that had we tied the marital knot, we would not still be together," she added. "Our relationship works because he created an identity beyond being “Oprah's man”, he teaches Identity Leadership around the world and has written multiple books on the subject. And because we share all the values that matter integrity being number one. And because we relish seeing the other fulfill and manifest their destiny and purpose."