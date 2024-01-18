10 Hottest Celebs Who Never Had a Plastic Surgery

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Fueled by advanced technologies, alternative medical treatments, and societal pressures to adhere to beauty standards, many opt for cosmetic or surgical procedures. Whether embracing or rejecting the idea of going under the knife, the questions and speculations surrounding celebrities and plastic surgery are inevitable. In an industry where cosmetic enhancements are commonplace, the curiosity about whether favorite stars have undergone plastic surgery prevails. However, what stands out even more is the subset of celebrities who proudly embrace the natural aging process, resisting the temptation to opt for surgical interventions. As public figures, celebrities often transform as frequently as the seasons change. With the constant scrutiny they face, some are candid about their cosmetic enhancements, while others prefer to keep such details discreet. Here are ten celebrities who have never undergone plastic surgery.

1. Angelina Jolie

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Renowned for her distinguished acting career, Angelina Jolie is equally celebrated for her distinctive beauty, notably characterized by her full lips and sculpted cheekbones. Acknowledged as the world's most beautiful woman by numerous publications, cosmetic experts have engaged in speculation and formulated theories regarding the possibility of the star undergoing botox procedures. In 2010, Angelina Jolie told The Mail, “I haven’t had anything done and I don’t think I will. But if it makes somebody happy then that’s up to them. I’m not in somebody else’s skin to know what makes them feel better about themselves. But I don’t plan to do it myself.”

2. Meryl Streep

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola

Meryl Streep is loved for her persona and her charm and appearance continue to mesmerize her fans. Addressing the topic of plastic surgery in the industry, The Devil Wears Prada star shared her perspective back in 2008 during an interview with Good Housekeeping. "You'd be amazed at how many men in this industry have gone down that road. I just don't get it. You have to embrace getting older. Life is precious, and when you've lost a lot of people, you realize each day is a gift," Streep said.

3. Kristen Stewart

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

In 2015, Kristen Stewart emphatically expressed her stance against plastic surgery, stating that she would never consider undergoing such procedures. "I am so freaked out by the idea of doing anything. And maybe that's completely arrogant but I don't want to change anything about myself. I think the women who do are losing their minds. It's vandalism," Stewart told Harper's Bazaar.

4. Kate Winslet

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

In 2011, Kate Winslet firmly asserted to The Telegraph that she would "never give in" to plastic surgery, citing that it contradicts her morals, upbringing, and belief in embracing natural beauty. Winslet's dedication to authenticity became notably apparent when she turned down two promotional posters for HBO's Mare of Easttown, citing them as "too retouched." The Oscar-winning actress remains committed to staying fresh by prioritizing sufficient sleep and maintaining her overall health.

5. Pink

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Archuleta

Renowned for her authenticity, Pink has carved her niche in the industry. In 2020, the "So What" singer candidly shared her reluctance to embrace plastic surgery or alter her appearance in a series of tweets as part of a "letter to self" reflection. “I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks,” Pink shared. “I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality are far more important than my face.”

6. Salma Hayek

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

Salma Hayek, often subjected to plastic surgery rumors, debunked such speculations by revealing her aversion to needles. Moreover, in 2020, Hayek reiterated her stance on cosmetic procedures, particularly Botox, telling Dujour that she doesn't believe in it. The actor told Dujour per InStyle that she didn’t “believe in Botox because your face doesn’t move, and it’s something you have to do for the rest of your life, more and more every time.” Hayek continues to explain that she doesn’t “look at things short term”, but more so thinks of “longevity.”

7. Halle Berry

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by RB/Bauer

Having enjoyed substantial success as a Hollywood actress for an extended period, Halle Berry has undoubtedly faced the industry's pressures to undergo plastic surgery. “It’s almost like crack that people are trying to push on you,” she told Yahoo Beauty. “When you see everybody around you doing it, you have those moments when you think, ‘To stay alive in this business, do I need to do the same thing? I won’t lie and tell you that those things don’t cross my mind because somebody is always suggesting it to me.’”

8. Sarah Jessica Parker

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Cindy Ord

Sarah Jessica Parker is well known for wearing her heart on her sleeve and banishing unreal beauty standards. The star of And Just Like That has grown weary of being labeled "brave" for embracing her natural gray hairs. Despite her character, Carrie Bradshaw, contemplating cosmetic procedures in the Sex and the City reboot, the actress remains unfazed and indifferent to such considerations. “How best to feel like yourself is the thing I’ve probably spent more time thinking about than I have beauty or aging because there’s just simply not a lot I can do about it,” Parker told Bustle. “I could do more, but I guess I don’t want to.”

9. Eva Longoria

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by John Parra

In March 2022, Eva Longoria joyfully marked her 47th birthday. The actress maintains a positive perspective on aging and has always signified the value of aging with grace. “I associate aging with wisdom and experience and maturity,” Longoria told Prevention in an interview. “Everything that happens with aging is happening to me. And I’m like, ‘Ok, here we go.’ I associate it with positive attributes—not so much, ‘Here’s the beginning of the end.’”

10. Drew Barrymore

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

Drew Barrymore revealed during a candid conversation about aging in her episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, with Jamie Lee Curtis. “I don’t want to fight nature,” Barrymore said. “I’m raising two daughters, and we were raised in an industry where it was desired to drink off the fountain of youth, and I just never subscribed to it.” The talk show host continued to speak her truth on how “aging is safe and awesome.”

