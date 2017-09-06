Long Term Plans Revealed For John Cena Vs. Roman Reigns Rivalry

Arguably, the hottest feud heading into WWE No Mercy is John Cena vs. Roman Reigns. Although the two men have yet to come to blows, they haven’t been pulling their punches on the microphone. A lot of tension has developed between Cena and Reigns rather quickly because they are talking about some of the biggest issues surrounding the WWE product today. Cena vs. Reigns is already a very important rivalry for WWE.

In many situations when WWE officials place two top babyfaces against one another, the winner does not really matter. However, Cena and Reigns have been talking such a big game that the winner of their match at WWE No Mercy is actually important. On paper, Roman Reigns is the one who needs the win to prove to Cena and the WWE Universe that he’s better than Cena and is the rightful guy to take the ball in WWE.

It’s being reported that the long terms plans from WWE officials are to cement Roman Reigns as a stronger babyface as a result of the feud with John Cena. The long term goal is for Reigns to remain the top babyface for the company after the rivalry with Cena is over. There have been reports that Cena was brought over to Raw specifically to put over Reigns. At WWE No Mercy, it seems all the stars are aligned for Roman to win.

The backlash from the fans against Roman Reigns has only intensified after his win over The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. WWE officials made the decision to book him against John Cena as a way to address his critics and give him a huge win, which is necessary considering Roman has not won a PPV match since his win over The Deadman because WWE officials want to evoke more sympathy from the WWE Universe.

It’s also been reported that John Cena will be taking another hiatus shortly after WWE No Mercy to return to Hollywood. All signs are suggesting that Roman Reigns will walk out of the event with a win over Cena, but the real question is how the WWE Universe will react. If WWE officials want to get a stronger babyface reaction from the fans, the victory could help. However, there is a chance that it will have no impact on the dynamic between the fans and Reigns will remain the same. Hopefully, their match is something special.

[Featured Image by WWE]