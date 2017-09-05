‘LPBW’ Audrey Roloff Poses For A Post-Due Date Photo As Elusive Baby Girl Roloff Continues To Be Late

Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff is way past her due date. With the entire LPBW community eagerly waiting for the arrival of the youngest member of the reality TV family, parents-to-be Jeremy and Audrey Roloff have taken it upon themselves to update their social media followers about the latest developments on Auj’s pregnancy.

The past weekend was a roller coaster of developments and updates, with Jeremy and Audrey periodically updating their followers in their social media accounts. As shown in a previous report by the Inquisitr, there were some times when it seemed like the whole Roloff family was already prepping for Baby Girl Roloff’s birth. As the weekend ended, however, Jeremy and Audrey’s child was still taking her time inside her mom’s belly.

By late Sunday, it was evident that Audrey and Jeremy’s daughter would not be arriving during the weekend. Labor Day came and went as well, and Baby Girl Roloff was still nowhere to be found. If any, some members of the LPBW community have reacted fondly to the baby’s late arrival, stating that Baby Girl Roloff seems to be embodying the stubbornness of the family even before she gets born.

As Jeremy and Audrey continue to wait for the arrival of their first child, the reality TV stars decided to take a brief trip back in time on social media. Late Monday night, Jeremy uploaded a picture of a very pregnant Audrey posing for a photo somewhere on Roloff Farms. What was particularly unique about the image was that it was taken on the exact same spot where the couple took their first picture seven years ago. Jeremy captioned his Instagram upload with a heartfelt, emotional statement to his wife and his upcoming daughter.

“This is right where Auj and I took our first official photo seven years ago. We weren’t quite dating yet, but I told her I wanted to get a photo of us to document our summer. We were treading lightly, nervous that the wrong word might derail what we had going. “It was brilliant – slow, nerving, exciting, and real – a relationship that was growing its roots. I knew I had to get this photo, so I set up my tripod, set the timer, and boom (see next photo) we timestamped the moment and filed it away unsure of what was to come of us. Now we stand here seven years later taking a similar photo, about to do the same thing with our daughter!”

The beautiful photos showed Audrey posing proudly with her very pregnant belly on a picturesque part of Roloff Farms. Judging by the dress that Auj was wearing in the photograph, it seems like Jeremy took the picture sometime on Sunday when Audrey went around the farm in an ATV to get some fresh air.

Little People, Big World is currently filming its newest season and is expected to return on TLC later this year.

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Instagram]