Week 1 NFL Picks And Predictions: Experts Weigh In On New England Patriots Vs Kansas City Chiefs, Week 1 Games

Week 1 NFL picks and predictions are coming in from experts around the league. The Week 1 NFL schedule begins on Thursday night (September 7), with the New England Patriots vs. Kansas City Chiefs, showcasing the defending Super Bowl champions. Former NFL MVP Tom Brady lost a huge weapon on offense when Julian Edelman was injured in the preseason, but depth has always been a strength of the Patriots. The Green Bay Packers vs. Seattle Seahawks game is also of key interest to football fans across the country

While some sites and experts are still waiting to release their Week 1 NFL picks and predictions, CBS Sports has released a partial report for the games. There are a lot of unanimous selections in the Week 1 NFL schedule, but also a few games where underdog teams are predicted to pull off early upsets. That includes two very competitive looking Monday night games (September 11), where the schedule presents the New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings and then the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos.

So far, the CBS experts are unanimous in their selections of the New England Patriots beating the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills beating the New York Jets, the Atlanta Falcons beating the Chicago Bears, the Tennessee Titans beating the Oakland Raiders, the Houston Texans beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Pittsburgh Pirates beating the Cleveland Browns, and the Cincinnati Bengals beating the Baltimore Ravens. Raiders and Ravens fans won’t be pleased.

Some additional Week 1 NFL picks and predictions from CBS include the Los Angeles Rams beating the Indianapolis Colts, the Green Bay Packers beating the Seattle Seahawks, and the Dallas Cowboys beating the New York Giants. They also have the Minnesota Vikings easily beating the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers beating the Denver Broncos on the road.

The Broncos are favored by Las Vegas to win that Monday night game by four points. This could be why the fans at NFL.com feel that the Broncos will beat the Chargers, even though the experts at CBS Sports feel otherwise. Maybe this is an indication that the game is going to be a really competitive one, especially with the divisional importance coming into play. Other sites will likely join in on the NFL game picks for Week 1 as the New England vs. Kansas City game gets closer to kickoff.

It’s game week!???? Buy #INDvsLA tickets at https://t.co/8e0zGcA7kN to have all #Rams proceeds help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. pic.twitter.com/QxoStMKQ0e — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 4, 2017

Week 1 NFL Picks And Predictions (CBS Sports)

New England Patriots over Kansas City Chiefs

Buffalo Bills over New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles over Washington Redskins

Atlanta Falcons over Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans over Oakland Raiders

Houston Texans over Jacksonville Jaguars

Pittsburgh Steelers over Cleveland Browns

Cincinnati Bengals over Baltimore Ravens

Tampa Bay Buccaneers over Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Rams over Indianapolis Colts

Carolina Panthers over San Francisco 49ers

Green Bay Packers over Seattle Seahawks

Dallas Cowboys over New York Giants

Minnesota Vikings over New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Chargers over Denver Broncos

Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions (no pick)

