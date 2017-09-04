Melania Trump Posts Labor Day 2017 Prosperity Message, Called ‘B****,’ Trolled On Instagram, Twitter, Facebook

The Labor Day message from First Lady Melania Trump that was posted to social media was about 18 words long, but that didn’t stop Melania’s detractors from letting their feelings be known to Mrs. Trump. As seen on the Instagram page of FLOTUS, Melania passed on a message about honoring workers in the U.S. for contributing to the prosperity of the country.

“On this #LaborDay2017 we honor American workers for their many contributions to the prosperity of these United States.”

Within a short time, Melania began receiving all sorts of replies from her Instagram followers. Whereas some of Melania’s Instagram followers expressed their love for Melania and wrote how proud they were of the First Lady of the U.S., others weren’t so nice. In fact, the second comment Melania received on Instagram was from an Instagram user who wrote, “Hey b**** stfu.” That Instagram user was chastised by at least one other Instagram user for the harsh words against Melania. Other Instagram followers kept their quips based on political topics, such as the Instagram user who wrote that socialists didn’t contribute to society.

Love for Melania and President Donald Trump was expressed by certain Instagram users, while others noted that former First Lady Michelle Obama did more than post messages on Instagram. While Melania was complimented for being “the most beautiful First Lady ever, always elegant,” by one Instagram users, others had harsher words for Melania that they posted beneath her Labor Day wish.

On Twitter, Melania’s Labor Day message also came with controversial replies. One Twitter user urged Melania to speak with her husband about showing love for DREAMers, which are the children who could be affected by Trump’s decision about Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA. Plenty of replies about 800,000 people potentially being deported, as reported by the Huffington Post, are appearing on Melania’s Twitter page. Whereas one Twitter user complimented Melania for being a president’s wife that her daughter could finally look up to, another Twitter user argued against that notion.

On the Facebook page named First Lady Melania Trump, Melania is receiving comments that praise her for continuing to wear high heels, ones wishing Barron Trump success in his upcoming school year, plus additional prayers for Melania and President Trump. Others are commenting with criticisms, like the Facebook user who claimed President Trump was promoting disunity.

[Featured Image by Susan Walsh/AP Images]