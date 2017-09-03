Netflix September 2017: What’s Leaving This Month?

We are a few days into September, 2017, and Netflix subscribers everywhere know what that means – a new set of titles are scheduled to be released or removed. While the Inquisitr has already provided you with a list of what’s being released by Netflix for September of 2017, some subscribers are more concerned with what’s being removed.

Here is an official list from USA Today of what’s scheduled to be removed from Netflix for September, 2017.

The following titles have already been removed from Netflix.

September 1, 2017

Better Off Ted: Season 2

Do Not Disturb

Frailty

Hope Floats

Jackass: The Movie

Julia

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: King of Shadows

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: Way of the Ninja

RV

The Batman: Season 1 – 5

The Deep End: Season 1

The Omen

Wilfred: Season 1 – 2

Something’s Gotta Give

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tears of the Sun

Scream

A Nightmare on Elm Street

September 3, 2017

Drumline: A New Beat

The remaining are scheduled for removal during the upcoming weeks of September, 2017.

September 4, 2017

The A-List

September 5, 2017

Lilo & Stitch

The Emperor’s New Groove

September 9, 2017

Teen Beach 2

September 10, 2017

Army Wives: Season 1 – 7

September 11, 2017

Terra Nova: Season 1

September 15, 2017

Katt Williams: Kattpacalypse

September 16, 2017

Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie

One Day

September 19, 2017

Persons Unknown: Season 1

September 20, 2017

Bombay Velvet

Finding Fanny

Raising Hope: Season 1

September 22, 2017

Philomena

September 24, 2017

Déjà Vu

September 26, 2017

A Gifted Man: Season 1

Sons of Tucson: Season 1

CSI: Miami: Season 1 – 10

September 30, 2017

Last Man Standing: Season 1 – 5

Some of the biggest heartbreaking removals for the month of September include Seasons 1 through 5 of Last Man Standing and Season 1 of Raising Hope.

If you see something you like on this list you can rest easy knowing there are some cases where Netflix re-adds content to their library. The movie Twilight, for example, was recently re-added to the library after being removed. Season 1 of The Mother Goose Club was also re-added to the library less than a month after being removed. The Mother Goose Club is actually a YouTube channel and many of their followers were unhappy with the removal of Season 1. After several complains to Netflix, Season 1 was re-added.

Netflix does have a form on their website that subscribers can use to request content they would like to see added to the library. If Netflix can get their hands on the content – or they get enough complaints about removing something they can actually put back – they will re-add films. So, subscribers are encouraged to complain any time something gets removed they are unhappy with.

