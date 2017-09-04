Beyonce seems to have given her stamp of approval to Cardi B, and it was no doubt a dream come true for the rapper. The “Formation” singer was spotted hanging out with the female rapper at the Budweiser’s Made In America festival, where her husband JAY-Z is a headliner.

Queen Bey, who will turn 36 on Monday, kicked off her birthday celebrations on Saturday as she attended the annual music event in Philadelphia. The Lemonade singer turned up at the festival to support her husband JAY-Z and sister Solange, who both performed at the star-studded event.

However, what caught the attention of many was Cardi B who seems to be in a celebratory mood after meeting Beyonce face to face. The 24-year-old hip-hop artist couldn’t have looked any happier as she posed next to Beyonce for some photos.

In the snap, Beyonce can be seen wrapping her arm around Cardi B’s shoulder while flashing a smile at the camera. The rapper, on the other hand, appeared to be a total fan girl as she posed awkwardly next to the diva.

Beyonce wowed the crowd as she turned high fashion into something casual. The mother of three rocked an eclectic style with a head to toe Gucci look, which came from the brand’s “New Renaissance” line.

The curvaceous beauty donned a tan, patterned Gucci jacket with puffy sleeves and matched it with a Gucci baseball cap. She also opted for a pair of Gucci’s Metallic Leather Kingsnake pumps, which she teamed up with patterned white socks.

The singer flaunted her famous derriere in Daisy Dukes and accessorized with an oversize round sunglasses.

Meanwhile, the “Bodak Yellow” singer appeared to have stepped straight off the stage with her mini-dress made of silver chains.

Okkkk #cardib with #beyonce … #brooklynjohnny with the photobomb A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Sep 2, 2017 at 6:40pm PDT

Meanwhile, the Carters had a mini-reunion at the Made In America festival. According to E! News, Beyonce brought along their three kids — Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi.

The children were spotted at the private area along with their grandmothers Tina Knowles and Gloria Carter. Solange was also present at the mini-gathering.

On the second day of the event, Beyonce was spotted with JAY-Z as they watched 21 Savage’s performance. The singer sported a yellow jacket over a Houston Rockets jersey — a subtle nod to her hometown.

Beyonce and JAY-Z have been active in showing their support to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in the city and already pledged help to those who were affected by the calamity.

Made In America is a two-day music event founded by Beyonce’s husband, JAY-Z, in 2012.

[Featured Image by Frank Micelotta/AP Images]