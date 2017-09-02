‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers, Week Of Sept 4: John & Marlena Try To Escape, Hattie Orders Electroshock Therapy

Days of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers for the week of September 5-8 tease trying times for John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) and growing confusion among Salemites about Hattie.

John And Marlena Make A Move To Escape

John and Marlena make a move to escape from the sanitarium but fail. The failure takes a heavy toll on their morale. Marlena is disheartened and John struggles to keep her spirits up, although it is clear that he is also feeling very dispirited.

Meanwhile, Hattie (Deidre Hall) continues to implement her villainous plan. She also receives information about John and Marlena’s break out attempt. It leads Hattie to decide that additional measures, besides keeping them in straitjackets and padded rooms, are needed to keep them safely in the sanitarium where they won’t threaten the progress of her evil plans.

Hattie Orders Electroshock Therapy

DOOL spoilers for the week of September 4 state that Hattie issues instructions to the staff at the sanitarium to begin electroshock therapy for John and Marlena. The situation becomes dire for the pair.

John and Marlena are, of course, alarmed to learn that they will undergo electroshock therapy. Marlena pleads to avoid the dreaded therapy. John is also very upset. It remains to be seen whether the two will be forced to undergo the dreadful procedure.

'Days Of Our Lives' Spoilers: Marlena And John Hatch An Escape Plan https://t.co/RHNLmudDh0 — Laura H (@pmekame) August 30, 2017

However, it looks like Andre (Thaao Penghlis) will soon join them at the sanitarium. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease that Hattie is planning to have Andre sent there also. She announces after a press conference that ends in confusion that Andre is also insane. He is strapped in a straitjacket and taken to the sanitarium.

Days of Our Lives spoilers state that Andre protests. He appeared to have suspicions about “Marlena.” It is likely that Hattie’s latest move will convince him that she is not Marlena.

Paul Investigates

Andre is not the only one who has suspicions about “Marlena.” Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) also suspects that this might not be Marlena after all. He makes inquiries with the ISA (International Security Alliance) and finds out that John isn’t on a mission and that Hattie was lying. The discovery makes Paul wonder about her motives. He knows that something is wrong but he is struggling to figure it out.

He contacts Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and asks for help.

DOOL spoilers state that Hope (Kristian Alfonso) tries to meet with “Marlena” for a chat and finds her preparing to bolt. Hope’s observation of Hattie’s behavior convinces her that something is amiss because this is not the Marlena she used to know.

Day of Our Lives (DOOL) spoilers tease that Hope’s suspicion is provoked and she decides to investigate. She confronts Hattie and asks probing questions about John and Marlena.

Hope is one person who might be able to solve the mystery because she and Hattie knew each other for some years in prison.

[Featured Image by Larry French/Getty Images]