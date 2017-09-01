WWE News: Triple H Reveals That Roman Reigns Has Made His Heel Turn And The Feud With John Cena Cements It

For years, fans have been booing Roman Reigns out of the building, and it was always expected that WWE would eventually turn him heel, but it never happened — or did it? This past week on Monday Night Raw, Reigns and John Cena had an awesome interaction in advance of signing the contract for their match at No Mercy. Some think that going up against Cena would cement his heel turn, but Triple H has revealed that it already happened.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, the contract was signed by both men, and they will face off at No Mercy later this month. Many fans wondered if the awesome promo saw them go off script as they berated one another and beat each other down, but it was all part of the angle.

Cena actually had the entire crowd cheering for him and almost all of the fans booing Roman Reigns, which seemed to bring about his full-on heel turn. It even seemed as if WWE was finally going in that direction with the things that Reigns was saying, but it appears as if they already made their choice, and the turn has been completed.

Triple H was a recent guest on ESPN, and he discussed a number of topics, but Roman Reigns was one of the bigger conversations. As reported by Sportskeeda, Triple H gave a rather interesting look at the idea of turning Reigns heel, and he believes that many feel as if he’s already gone that route.

“When people say, ‘they should just turn Roman,’ why? For the people that hate him, he’s already turned. And for the people that love him, they don’t want him to turn.”

That makes perfect sense when you look at how the crowds have received him for the last three years since The Shield split up. Fans have taken to Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins while also allowing the latter to become a heel now and again, but their places are clearly drawn and identifiable.

Roman Reigns and John Cena are two of those superstars who have always had the crowds split on whether they are loved or hated. The only issue is that Roman has fallen more on the side where he’s hated by a lot more people than those who care about and cheer for him.

If there was any doubt as to who is the heel and who is the face for this upcoming match at No Mercy, this week’s episode of Raw cleared that up.

