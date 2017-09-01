‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: When Will Chandler Massey Come Back As Will Horton? Air Date Revealed

Days Of Our Lives spoilers may confirm Chandler Massey’s return date as Will Horton. Although the actor could not say with 100 percent certainty if the date was correct, he believes it is fairly accurate. It seems fans might be seeing Will sooner than originally anticipated.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know the details.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers have been teasing Will Horton’s return for months. It was previously announced to expect his return to Salem in fall 2017. However, everyone is curious what date he will actually make his first appearance. On Twitter, user @JM007 JM revealed it is September 15. Wanting confirmation, one fan asked for their source. Then, actor Chandler Massey joined the conversation and said he isn’t completely sure, but September 15 sounded right.

“Not 100% sure but I’m pretty sure that’s right.”

How Will Horton will return is still unknown. After Chandler Massey exited DOOL last time, he was replaced by Guy Wilson. At the end of his storyline, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) turned out to the Salem Necktie Killer. One of his victims was Will. However, soap operas are known to resurrect dead characters all of the time.

What is interesting is that head writer Ron Carlivati confirmed the characters some returning actors were playing. However, he did not do this with Massey. To add to the mystery, a few months ago, he teased that fans are “assuming” Chandler is coming back as Will. He mentioned that there is always a chance of twins, lookalikes, and doppelgangers. However, since he appears to be coming back long-term and not for a short stint, it would appear that Will Horton will somehow be alive.

“Chandler Massey’s coming back, and I think the assumption is that means that’s Will, but in a world of evil twins and doppelgangers and look-alikes, you never know.”

The story of Will & Sonny continues on Days of Our Lives (NBC), Friday, September 15, 2017. Will is alive! #ChandlerMassey #FreddieSmith pic.twitter.com/jFBYA55Rk4 — JM007JM (@JM007JM) August 30, 2017

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also confirm the returns of Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and Dr. Rolf (William Utay). Eileen Davidson is also returning, but it is not known if she will play Kristen DiMera, Susan Banks, or someone else.

Are you looking forward to Chandler Massey appearing as Will Horton on Days Of Our Lives in two weeks?

