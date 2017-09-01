‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Star Jamie Dornan Was A Part Of This Band Before Team-Up With Dakota Johnson

Jamie Dornan is now famously known as the actor who portrayed the handsome yet controversial Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades trilogy. However, being an actor was not Dakota Johnson’s leading man’s one and only job during his earlier career.

Before becoming a household name and every woman’s fantasy, the 35-year-old Irish actor was a part of a “folk band” called Sons of Jim. Although Jamie Dornan already started his acting career at the time, the Fifty Shades Freed star was also juggling his time as a front man of the band he put up with school friend David Alexander.

In fact, Jamie Dornan was so involved with the band that he even participated in writing their songs. One particular track called “Only On The Outside” was reportedly about his split from Keira Knightley. The actor seemingly blamed the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s friends for the end of their two-year relationship.

Even though the Fifty Shades Freed actor’s band had plenty of gigs in London at the time, Sons of Jim’s lifespan eventually ended after Jamie Dornan’s acting career finally took off.

Despite his quick stint in Sons of Jim, Jamie Dornan shared that being in the band actually led him to where he is now. Having to perform a lot in different cities, the Fifty Shades Freed star then realized that he wanted to become an actor.

Now, Jamie Dornan is rubbing elbows with Hollywood’s A-list stars and has become successful more than he probably ever predicted.

Meanwhile, his popularity came with a price. Jamie Dornan is repeatedly being romantically linked with his Fifty Shades trilogy co-star Dakota Johnson.

It’s no secret that Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have amazing on-screen chemistry, making the portrayal of their iconic characters highly effective. Because of that, the Fifty Shades Freed co-stars have been the subject of dating rumors despite Dornan’s four-year marriage to singer and actress Amelia Warner.

Although there were a lot of whispers and speculation that Jamie Dornan (Christian Grey) and Dakota Johnson (Anastasia Steele) may have taken their on-screen romance off-screen, they revealed that it wasn’t the case at all. The Fifty Shades Freed actor is still very much married to Amelia Warner and he and the How To Be Single actress are actually good friends in real life.

