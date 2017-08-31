Amina Buddafly Reacts To News That ‘Cash Me Outside’ Girl Danielle Bregoli Launched A Rap Career

It seems that “Cash Me Outside” girl Danielle Bregoli may have taken shots at the wrong people in her new song, “These Heaux.” After all, it’s not Kylie Jenner who laughed at her when she learned about the new single.

It turns out that the musician who just can’t believe the 14-year-old is rapping now happens to be Love & Hip Hop New York star Amina Buddafly. The German singer-turned-reality star was leaving the trendy eatery when she was told about Danielle’s new single, and it seems the LHHNY star just couldn’t keep her composure.

TMZ caught Amina outside of Catch in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. It seems they must be tired of asking about the love struggle Amina has been dealing with as she battles Tara Wallace for her husband, Peter Gunz.

Instead, Amina Buddafly was asked to respond to news that Danielle Bregoli had started rapping. Specifically, she was asked if it bothers her to see people like the “Cash Me Outside” girl.

Amina’s response was pretty entertaining, but the bottom line is yes, it is insulting for people like Danielle Bregoli to just break out with an album after doing nothing to achieve it.

What Amina actually said was, “Oh my God! Yeah…that’s insulting.”

These Heaux, These Heaux, Shame on These Heaux ???????????? Comment your favorite line of the song ???? #TheseHeaux ????LINK IN BIO‼️ A post shared by Bhad Bhabie (@bhadbhabie) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

She followed that up with a giggle and then said, “I mean she’s…she’s…wait, I didn’t even know that. She’s a rapper?”

Upon learning that Danielle Bregoli is rapping now and even has a new song out, Amina said, “Okay, I can’t take that serious. I’m sorry.”

Amina said something else after that about being a musician but whatever she said next was muffled. The TMZ cameraman who caught the footage seemed to agree with her that the “Cash Me Outside” girl’s new career path might be a little insulting to those who have worked on breaking out in the music business for years.

Before she could be asked anything else, like how her love life is going, the parking attendant pulled up with her car. Amina hopped in the driver’s seat of her black Range Rover and took off.

After watching the Love & Hip Hop New York star literally laugh at Danielle Bregoli, it wouldn’t be too shocking if the “Cash Me Outside” girl considers dropping a diss track on the singing reality star.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Stringer/Getty Images]