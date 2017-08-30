Florida Couple Tells Police Black Man Stabbed Them Both, But The Crazy Truth Quickly Comes Out

A couple in Avon Park, Florida, called the cops early Monday morning with a horrifying story of what appeared to be a possible race-related violent crime, according to sheriff’s deputies in Highlands County. But when investigators grilled the couple, the real story quickly came out. But why the pair, who are both white, attempted to pin the attack on an African American man — who as it turned out, did not exist — remains unclear.

Here’s what happened, according to a report issued on Tuesday by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. The deputies said that they received a call at about 5:30 a.m. on Monday from Christina Ann MacCornack, 28, who told the deputies that she had been sitting on her front porch with her boyfriend, 27-year-old Christopher Thomas Jacobs, when a black man with a Mohawk hairstyle attacked both of them for unknown reasons.

Jacobs suffered a stab wound to the stomach, while MacCornack was wounded on one of her legs. But as the investigators quickly learned, the wounds were inflicted not by an unidentified, Mohawk-sporting African American man — but by each other during a violent and bizarre domestic violence incident, according to a report in The Palm Beach Post.

According to the sheriff’s office report as recounted by WFTS News in Tampa Bay, it had already been a rough night for Jacobs, who had just returned home from an overnight hospital stay. The man had been hospitalized after he attempted to change a light bulb the previous night — and electrocuted himself, almost fatally. But not quite.

The two then began arguing outside their home early Monday morning. The subject of their dispute — drugs. During the course of the argument, MacCornack attempted to get away, leaving the home. But she was naked at the time. Whether she had been nude during the entire argument on the porch, or prior to the fight, or whether she removed her clothing during the course of the domestic dispute was not made clear from the sheriff’s office account of the incident.

What was clear is that Jacobs physically restrained MacCornack from venturing off the property in the buff. Instead he “dragged her back inside the house,” the report said, and their domestic, drug-related dispute continued inside the home. Once the couple was indoors, the exact sequence of events is still uncertain the deputies said. What is known is that, in some order, Jacobs punched his live-in girlfriend in the face, she grabbed a knife, and Jacobs was stabbed.

MacCornack told the deputies that she was hugging Jacobs, and during that hug, she somehow stabbed him in the stomach. But the woman also had at least one knife wound on her leg, along with bruises. The deputies arrested both of them because they could not figure out who started the violent domestic altercation, and in what order the exchange of blows and stabbings occurred.

MacCornack now faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Jacobs was hit with a felony domestic battery charge, the sheriff’s office reported.

Highlands County, located in central Florida about 125 miles northwest of Palm Beach, has an overwhelmingly white population, according to DataUSA statistics. In 2015, the county had 68,044 white residents compared to 9,216 black residents. Hispanic residents numbered 17,963. In the 2016 presidential election, nearly 65 percent of voters in the county cast ballots for Donald Trump, compared to just under 37 percent for Hillary Clinton.

[Featured Image by Highland County Sheriff’s Office]