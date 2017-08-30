Is Shannon Beador’s Marriage In Jeopardy Amid Her Weight Gain?

Are Shannon Beador and David Beador experiencing marital turmoil?

On Monday night’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, the mother of three admitted that David has become obsessed with fitness and allowed the activity to take priority in his life. Shortly thereafter, rumors of trouble in their relationship began to swirl.

“Shannon Beador’s Marriage in Trouble … Again?” read an August 29 headline shared by Celebuzz.

According to the report, Shannon Beador and David Beador “barely see each other” and while the longtime reality star claims she wants her marriage to succeed, the outlet claims that she doesn’t appear to be willing to put much effort into making that happen. Instead, she’s reportedly keeping herself busy by “emasculating her husband.”

Celebuzz also noted that Shannon Beador actually suffered a breakdown over the fact that her husband has been working out so frequently.

During Monday’s show, Shannon Beador said that David Beador doesn’t seem to want to do anything but workout and often choses to spend time improving his physique, rather than spending time at home with her and their three daughters.

Meanwhile, Shannon Beador told her co-stars that she hates working out and despite having gained a whopping 40 pounds after filming The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 11, she struggles to make a habit of getting to the gym and improving on her own frame.

As fans will recall, Shannon Beador’s marriage came under fire during the 11th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County after Vicki Gunvalson claimed that David had been abusive towards his wife.

Although Shannon Beador and her husband denied Gunvalson’s allegation, the drama reportedly put a strain on Beador and led her to stress eat and gain weight. Since then, she has been doing her best to get her health back on track with diet and exercise.

To see more of Shannon Beador, David Beador, and their co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

