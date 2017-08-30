‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: Who Survives The Great War & Who Doesn’t? Actor Kit Harington Teases ‘A Bloodbath’

Game of Thrones Season 8 is the new talk of town after the penultimate installment of the epic series ended with the White Walkers entering Westeros, leaving many wondering which characters will die.

Warning: Details of the recently concluded Season 7 finale episode and possible spoilers for Season 8 are coming.

HBO’s highest-grossing TV series left fans hanging with the terrifying arrival of the White Walkers at The Wall, with the Night King using Viserion (resurrected as an icy dragon) to break down the only thing that keeps Westerosi people safe from the undead.

During the beginning of the Season 7 finale, Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow brought grave news to their common enemy, Cersei Lannister, about the looming threat of the White Walkers. Knowing that she will think of it as a ploy to give up the Seven Kingdoms, the group following the leadership of the Mother of Dragons and King in the North brought proof of the existence of the undead with them.

After initially walking away from the group and speaking privately with her estranged brother Tyrion, Cersei finally comes to her senses and vows to send her troops to fight the White Walkers alongside Daenerys and Jon in what the King in the North described as the Great War — the main conflict in Game of Thrones Season 8.

But alas, the conniving and self-proclaimed golden-haired queen of the Seven Kingdoms reveals her true motive to her twin brother and lover, Jaime Lannister, explaining that she said what she had to in order to stay seated in the Iron Throne.

Despite his blind devotion to his sister, Jaime finally backs away and heads North to fulfill his promise and fight alongside Jon and Daenerys.

With the Great War coming, it seems inevitable that more deaths are coming in Game of Thrones Season 8 and Kit Harington confirmed just that.

Speaking to the Deadline, Kit revealed his expectations of a “bloodbath” in the upcoming final season of the HBO hit TV series.

“If you ask me what I think will happen, I think it’s got to end with some serious fighting. You have to presume that the army of the dead is going to take a little while to get south, but we just don’t know,” he said.

“So, it’s a hell of an ending because it’s the thing that we’ve all been waiting for, they’re now south of The Wall.”

Kit also shared his thoughts on the inevitable deaths of the remaining characters in Game of Thrones Season 8, saying that fans should be ready — and will probably already be expecting — that Thrones is “killing its main characters quickly.”

“They’re going to go, and they’re going to go fast, and I think that payoff of our characters not being in great peril this year will be that, next year, it’s going to be a bloodbath.”

Aside from this statement from the actor who plays Jon Snow, there has also been word circulating about which major characters will die in Game of Thrones Season 8, including the fan-favorite Daenerys Targaryen.

Based on a previous report from the Inquisitr, Dany will face an unexpected fate during the show’s final season as she is bound to die at the hands of the Night King.

Citing an alleged leaked script shared on Facebook, the article explained that Dany will ride Drogon during the Great War and will clash with the Night King who is riding Viserion. She will inadvertently fall from the clash, with a great distance between her and her favorite “child” in Game of Thrones Season 8.

This provided the show’s big bad villain an opening to attack the silver-haired dragon rider. In the process, Tormund Giantsbane sacrifices himself to save her but she eventually bites the dust.

Other characters, like Beric Dondarrion, reportedly survived the attack on The Wall in the Season 7 finale, as revealed by a fan over Reddit cited by Harper’s Bazaar.

Still, he will eventually die in Game of Thrones Season 8 as he decides to sacrifice himself, together with the Red Priestess Melisandre, to burn the entire army of the undead as they enter the Wolfswood at the Night King’s command, per the leaked script.

Elsewhere, fans are speculating the possibility of a battle between the Clegane brothers a.k.a. “Cleganebowl,” explaining why the two became rivals in the first place, based on a report from Esquire.

Apparently, it was revealed in Season 6 that Gregor pushed Sandor to the fire when they were young because of what he saw in the flames. As it turns out, The Hound had the “firesight” from the very beginning, a feat only a few followers of the Lord of Light under the religion of R’hllor possess.

“Sandor saw his brother’s death in the fire, and told him of it,” a fan wrote on Reddit.

“Gregor became enraged at the thought of his death and so he pushed Sandor into the fire he was reading.”

Furthermore, the outlet explained that what Sandor told Gregor during their face-off during the meeting at Dragonpit in the Season 7 finale episode confirmed that The Mountain will die a different death and will most probably happen in Game of Thrones Season 8.

“What did they do to you?” the Hound said after seeing his brother’s face.

“Doesn’t matter. That’s not how it ends for you brother. You know who’s coming for you. You’ve always known.”

