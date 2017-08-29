‘Overwatch’ Patch Adds A Way To Report Players On PlayStation 4, Xbox One Alongside New Deathmatch Modes

The Summer Games are over and a new Overwatch patch is available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The latest update adds new deathmatch modes in the Arcade, adjusts a few heroes, and introduces a new reporting tool on PS4 and Xbox One. Today’s patch is larger than normal due to data format changes that should improve patching in the future.

Players will find the new deathmatch modes in the Arcade right now. The standard deathmatch pits every player against each other in a race to 20 points. A player earns a point for landing the killing blow on another player. A point can be lost for falling off the map or for self-defeat. Team deathmatch sets up two teams of four in a race to 30 points. Deathmatches in Overwatch occur on a number of existing maps and a new map exclusive to the mode according to the patch notes on the game’s website.

The patch today also makes a few changes to Junkrat, Orisa, Roadhog, and Widowmaker. Junkrat can now carry two Concussion Mines and his Rip-Tire is faster. Orisa’s gun fires quicker and her barrier is bigger. Roadhog can now use his heal while moving, taking reduced damage throughout. Finally, Widowmaker’s hook ability recharges faster at an eight-second cooldown and she can see foes affected by her mine.

Overwatch players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One can now report players for various issues in their matches. In the Social area of the in-game menu, a player can be selected to be reported. Players can report each other for appropriate offenses in the following categories: abusive chat, griefing, inactivity, spam, cheating, and poor teamwork.

With deathmatch modes now live, players can expect more hero changes and the new Junkertown map in the future. As the Inquisitr reported, the new escort map finally takes players to the Australian Junkertown. A new animated short tells the story behind the upcoming map and another video introduces the queen of the area as she narrates.

As stated, today’s patch is bigger than most Overwatch patches. On PlayStation 4, players can expect a download around 15 gigabytes while it is about 14 gigabytes on Xbox One. As explained earlier, the patch is bigger now to make future Overwatch patches much smaller in the future.

