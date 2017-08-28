Amber Portwood And New Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Make Their Red Carpet Debut At The VMAs After Matt Baier Split

Amber Portwood and her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, made their red carpet debut during last night’s 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Just weeks after their relationship was first confirmed with an Instagram photo, Portwood and Glennon traveled to Los Angeles’ The Forum to attend the event and put their relationship — and plenty of PDA — on display.

In photos, Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon appeared to be enjoying their time together as they posed for photos and held one another close.

As Teen Mom OG fans will recall, Amber Portwood’s new romance was first confirmed by Radar Online earlier this month after the new couple was caught getting cozy with one another at a marina in Indianapolis, Indiana, where Portwood resides. Several days later, Amber Portwood confirmed she and Andrew Glennon were an item by posting a photo of him on her Instagram account.

A short time after Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon’s relationship was confirmed, the Teen Mom OG star, who met Glennon while filming Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, spoke to Us Weekly magazine about their romance and confirmed she was very happy with the new man in her life.

As she explained, she and Glennon met while in production on the WEtv reality show and began dating after the reality star called it quits with her former fiancé, Matt Baier.

Amber Portwood went on to reveal that while Andrew Glennon currently resides in Malibu, California, they are doing their best to make their long-distance relationship work. As she explained, she and Glennon are taking things slow and doing their best to be smart about their romance.

While Amber Portwood acknowledged that she had just split from Matt Baier when she and Andrew Glennon began dating, she said that Glennon is worth her time.

Also during her recent chat with Us Weekly magazine, Amber Portwood revealed that Andrew Glennon has already begun filming alongside her for the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG.

Amber Portwood, her boyfriend, and her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Taylor Baltierra, and Farrah Abraham, are currently in production on the seventh season of Teen Mom OG.

No word yet on a premiere date for the upcoming installment.

