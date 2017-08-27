Kylie Jenner’s Ex Tyga Owes Former Business Partner $2M And She Wants Him To Pay Up Now!

Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga owes his former business partner about $2 million and she’s demanding that the “Rack City” rapper pay up now!

TMZ reported that Chuon Guen Lee, the rapper’s former business partner has gone to the L.A. County Superior Court to ask the judge to help her collect a $1.9 million settlement she won from Tyga. That amount has grown to $2,148,411, since the judgement was passed.

In 2015, Lee sued Tyga for allegedly stealing their t-shirt idea for a company they were about to market called Last Kings. According to TMZ, Tyga and Chuon Guen Lee started the t-shirt company in January 2013. According to Lee, Tyga promised to promote the merchandise and get it into a popular retail store. But none of that happened.

Instead, Lee claimed that Tyga stole $50,000 worth of product and started a new company with a new business partner called Egypt Kings. Tyga said that the business relationship with Lee “soured,” but her allegations against him were false.

The judge, however, agreed with her and awarded Chuon Guen Lee the almost $2 million judgement. Now, more than a year later, she’s still trying to collect. If the court accepts her request for help, a sheriff’s deputy will be deployed to track down Tyga.

Although he was often accused of leeching money off Kylie Jenner, Tyga may have some extra money in the bank now thanks to a his new job, acting on MTV’s Scream.

“The acting thing is something I always wanted to do,” he said. “I think just the timing wasn’t always right,” he told XXL Mag.

Tyga owes former business partner $2.1 million https://t.co/Jpi9D0qhDC pic.twitter.com/Qnw4UNnsFc — XXL Magazine (@XXL) August 27, 2017

Tyga and Kylie Jenner have been broken up for a while now but in a recent episode of her show, Life of Kylie, she revealed the real reason why they split. Apparently, they didn’t have a dramatic fight or anything. Kylie just finally realized that she was too young for him.

Kylie Jenner finally reveals why she broke up with Tyga: "There was absolutely nothing wrong" https://t.co/z05gpgl4Ns pic.twitter.com/2KE9GiL0H7 — billboard (@billboard) August 23, 2017

“There was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and T,” she said. “We just decided, well, I decided that I’m really young. I don’t want to look back five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he’s really not that type of person.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Tyga has started getting more work after he broke up with the lip-kit mogul. Besides the role on Scream, he has also done some modelling for online retailer BoohooMan. He also has a new project out, XXL reports, B*tch I’m the Sh*t 2, which features Kanye West, Young Thug and more.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]