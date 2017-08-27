‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Quinn Finds Out Sheila’s Secret, Sally Watches Her Future Burn

Quinn and Sheila’s fight continues to another round this week on The Bold and the Beautiful. Meanwhile, Sally ended up in the hospital after Spectra burned down.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Quinn (Rena Sofer) will discover the secret Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is keeping. She will confront Sheila for lying to Eric (John McCook) about her health condition. When Quinn started to walk out the door, Sheila will try to stop her, and the two would end up in a brawl again. Sheila will be able to pin down Quinn and put her in a chokehold. Quinn will dare Sheila to go ahead and kill her, warning her that she won’t win Eric by killing his wife, though. Eric will arrive at the scene in time to stop their fight, via Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Moreover, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will also get in the middle of the conflict. However, Eric might not want to listen to him, having already disowned him as his son for betraying him with Quinn. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also tease that Sheila will involve Charlie (Dick Christie) in her plans to get Quinn’s position in Eric’s life, via Soaps.com. Previously, Charlie threatened her that he would expose her plans, but Sheila threatened to kill him.

Retweeted Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS): PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Aug 28-Sept 1. Quinn discovers… https://t.co/fgVtqWDRvx — Ms. Hope Logan (@MsHopeLogan) August 27, 2017

Elsewhere in The Bold and the Beautiful, Sally (Courtney Hope) would get injured due to the fire at Spectra. She will be hospitalized and feel devastated that her family’s business burned down to ash, thanks to Bill’s (Don Diamont) evil scheme just to get the property. Spoilers tease that Liam (Scott Clifton) will confront his father and tell him he can’t mess with other people’s lives like that just because of a skyscraper that he wants to build in Spectra’s spot. Bill will ask Liam what he would do and if he would expose him, and his son said he might do so.

The Bold and The Beautiful Spoilers: Bill Threatens His Son Liam https://t.co/MQ0GpFQ2TU pic.twitter.com/r3MaGYXwxx — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) August 6, 2017

How far would Sheila go in trying to be the next Forrester matriarch? Will Liam turn his father in?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs Mondays to Fridays at 1:30 p.m. on CBS.

[Featured Image by Katy Winn/Getty Images]