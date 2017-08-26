Kylie Jenner Would Rather Live On A Farm Than Be A Celebrity According To V Magazine Interview

Kylie Jenner is craving the simple life. In a revealing interview for V Magazine, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan said that she wants to buy a farm and just ride horses all day.

“I just want a lot of property. That seems like the best life ever: horses and a farm and a garden,” the 19-year-old reality TV star told the magazine. “It would be a good feeling to just live a normal life for a second.”

But even though she seems to want a life out of the spotlight, she did confess that she has a personal cameraman following her around all the time, documenting her on a daily basis. This footage is separate from what she shares on her E! reality show, Life Of Kylie. She added that there’s a chance she’ll release it in some form one day.

Although she doesn’t have the farm yet, Kylie has found other ways to stay grounded despite near constant media attention. She got the word “Sanity” tattooed onto her body at age 18. She told V that it’s meant to be a reminder to not go off the deep end like many young stars before her.

“I just like the word ‘Sanity’ – just stay sane through it all,” she added. “A lot of young stars who grow up in the spotlight have a really hard time. I didn’t want that to be me. I needed it at the time.”

Kylie’s revelations in the V Magazine article aren’t the only things that raised eyebrows. The lip-kit mogul also appears nearly nude in the photo spread for the publication. In the photos she wears a series of sheer outfits with nothing on underneath.

According to the Daily Mail, the shoot was done by photographer Nick Knight and is, according to Kylie, her first “super nude” shoot. She posted a lot of seductive photos on her Instagram, though, often baring lots of skin in crop- tops, bikinis, mini-skirts and shorts. So, doing something more nude probably wasn’t that much of a stretch for her.

What’s also different about this shoot is that it was live-streamed by SHOWStudio. Kylie admitted that at times she forgot that she was being watched during the shoot, which makes sense since she’s used to being on camera for most of her life.

