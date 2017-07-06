‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: July 5 Episode Recap, ‘BB19’ House Has New Eviction Target

Big Brother 19 spoilers are included in this July 5 episode recap. The episode from Wednesday night showed the BB19 house participating in its first Veto Competition of the summer. It meant that the episode would mainly focus on who won the Power of Veto and how or whether it would get used at the Veto Ceremony. The fourth episode of the season aired on CBS at 8 p.m. PT/ET on Wednesday, July 5.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Sunday episode (July 2) revealed that Megan Lowder had self-evicted from the game, confirming a lot of Big Brother 19 spoilers that had already been on social media. Head of Household Cody Nickson then had to name a replacement nominee, selecting Alex Ow to go up on the block beside Jillian Parker.

Paul Abrahamian also received the Pendant of Protection in a vote from America, making him immune from being nominated or evicted in the first three weeks. That would actually come up during the July 5 episode of Big Brother 19, as none of the other houseguests knew he had the power until Paul was forced to tell them. The BB19 house also had someone who got cursed when Paul took the temptation and it was time to reveal that person to America.

The July 5 episode picked up following the second Nomination Ceremony, with Cody Nickson stating that he put Alex Ow on the block to keep his alliance members happy. Alex was very frustrated about all the showmances in the BB19 house and she spoke about it to every cast member not in one of them. As a reminder, the Big Brother 19 showmances are Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, Elena Davies and Mark Jansen, and Matt Clines and Raven Walton.

Following some drama in the BB19 house about the nominations and Cody regretting his choice of Alex, it was time to open up the Den of Temptation and reveal who had received the curse. Ramses Soto was cursed. Now he must self-nominate himself before one of the next three nomination ceremonies to become the third person on the block. Ramses will have to work out a strategy and decide for himself if he is going to tell anyone that he is the first cursed Big Brother 19 cast member.

It was then time to play the first Big Brother 19 Veto Competition of the summer. The players were HOH Cody Nickson, the two nominees (Alex Ow and Jillian Paker), and three randomly selected people (Matt Clines, Raven Walton, and Jason Dent). The “Pretty People” alliance was very pleased with how the random draw turned out and felt that they were safe. The Power of Veto held the most importance for the two nominees.

The competition itself involved running around the backyard to find starfish that had to be stacked before water drained out of a huge receptacle for each houseguest. The person who was able to stack the most starfish would end up winning the Power of Veto. It became very clear that Cody was throwing the challenge due to his regret in nominating Alex, which angered his alliance members. Alex ended up dominating the challenge and securing the Power of Veto. She now held the power to take herself off the block.

Cody lied to Jessica Graf about his effort in the Veto Competition, saying that he tried to win the Power of Veto. She began questioning his strategy in the BB19 house and if they were in trouble after Alex Ow had won the Veto. At the Veto Ceremony, Alex took herself off the block and Cody shocked everyone by nominating Paul Abrahamian. Paul announced that he had the Pendant of Protection, forcing Cody to come up with yet another nominee. Cody settled on putting Christmas Abbott on the block next to Jillian Parker.

That brings an end to the July 5 episode recap, with either Christmas Abbott or Jillian Parker going out the front door at the next Eviction Ceremony on Thursday night (July 6). That next Big Brother 19 episode airs at 9 p.m. PT/ET on CBS.

[Featured Image by CBS]