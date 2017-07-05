Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband’s arrest will be a featured topic on tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9.

According to a new report, Bethenny Frankel’s co-stars will be seen learning of Jason Hoppy’s stalking arrest for the first time during a filmed trip to Vermont.

On July 5, All About the Tea shared a report regarding tonight’s episode of the Bravo TV reality series, revealing that Carole Radziwill will be seen reading a story about the event to her co-stars, which featured the headline, “Bethenny Frankel’s Ex-Husband Has Been Arrested For Stalking.”

Right away, Bethenny Frankel’s co-star, Dorinda Medley, gasps in shock.

As the outlet revealed, Bethenny Frankel’s former husband was arrested in January after he reportedly showed up to their 7-year-old daughter’s school and threatened the longtime reality star and Skinnygirl mogul.

During Jason Hoppy’s visit to Bryn’s school, he allegedly attempted to start a fight with Bethenny Frankel sending her numerous emails and attempting to FaceTime with her, despite a cease and desist letter sent his way in November of last year.

According to the All About the Tea report, Jason Hoppy was charged with second degree harassment, second degree aggravated harassment, and fourth degree stalking.

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed their first child together weeks later.

A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jun 28, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

Bethenny Frankel and her former husband had one of the most dragged out divorces in Real Housewives history. As fans will recall, the couple called it quits on their marriage after less than three years but their split took nearly four years to finalize due to disputes over their assets, namely their New York City apartment.

A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jul 4, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

Since splitting from Jason Hoppy, Bethenny Frankel has been linked to a number of men, including Michael Cerussi, Eric Stonestreet, Warren Lichtenstein, Dennis Shields, and Marcus Lemonis.

To see more of Bethenny Frankel and her co-stars, including Carole Radziwill, LuAnn De Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Tinsley Mortimer, Dorinda Medley, and Sonja Morgan, tune into The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]