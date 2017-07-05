‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail’s Suspicions Intensify, Will Hope Brady Investigate Dario To Save Abby?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of July 10 tease that Abigail (Marci Miller) will become even more suspicious of Dario Hernandez’s (Jordi Vilasuso) intentions. As seen on yesterday’s episode, Dario and Abigail got married. However, he might have taken things too far with his elaborate wedding vows, over-the-top posing for photographs, and his toast to their marriage. The latest information reveals Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will try to warn Abby. Could the detective take it upon herself to investigate Dario’s immigration story in order to save Abby from a lifetime of deception, humiliation, and regret?

According to Daytime Royalty, Hope warns Abigail about Dario Hernandez. She was shocked when Abby told her she was “in love” with Dario and didn’t believe it. Later, Hope talked to Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves). Abigail’s mother didn’t have time to chat, so Hope never found out the real reason for the marriage. However, once she does, fans are betting that she will investigate Dario’s claims.

Despite Abigail getting more suspicious of Dario’s real intentions, she will stay married to him, at least for now. Unfortunately, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) never told Abby how he really felt. He fantasized about stopping the wedding, but ended up doing nothing. Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Chad and Gabi (Camila Banus) will try to reconnect after the Halo 2.0 incident, but will be unable to do so. That is bad news for people who love the couple, but great news for “Chabby” fans.

As for Hope’s personal life, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) is going to ask for her hand in marriage. She Knows teased there will be a bachelor and bachelorette party this fall. Although it did not reveal who the party is for, it must be for Rafe and Hope. Although she is hesitant about marrying him, she will end up saying yes.

With Rafe being related to Dario, how will the whole immigration marriage storyline affect the relationships? Could it put a strain on Rafe and Hope? Will things continue to be tense between the Hernandez brothers? How will Gabi feel about her best friend, Abigail, keeping such a big secret from her?

What do you think of these Days Of Our Lives spoilers? Will Abigail find out the truth about Dario Hernandez? Will Hope Brady help shed some light on the situation and save Abby?

