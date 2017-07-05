Man Rapes One-Year-Old Girl He Was Meant To Be Babysitting, Enraged Father Beats Him To A Pulp

A 26-year-old man has been charged with sexually assaulting a one-year-old girl.

According to the New York Daily News, Jayson Newlun, offered to babysit the child so that the parents could go shopping. The mother of the child had forgotten her WIC assistance folder which contained shopping vouchers and returned to the house to retrieve it. Court documents reveal that when she entered the house, she did not see Jayson on the couch where they had left him. The eagle-eyed mother also noticed that the door to her daughter’s bedroom was ajar.

The concerned mother claimed that she walked into her daughter’s bedroom and saw Newlun taking inappropriate pictures of her baby girl and pleasuring himself at the same time. According to the woman, Jayson Newlun allegedly touched the baby’s genitals as well. Court documents state the woman screamed for the little girl’s father who rushed into the bedroom and reportedly gave Newlun a pummeling. The father allegedly hit the 26-year-old man with a dresser before punching him in the face several times. It took a neighbor to stop the enraged father from beating Jayson any further.

In a statement to police, the parents said they had only been gone for over 10 minutes.

His mugshot shows him with caked blood on his nose and sporting a black eye.

Family members speaking to KCTV5 described Newlun as a friend of the family who had spent the night at the house prior to the incident. Before Jayson Newlun was handed over to police officers, the incensed mother asked him why he would do something so atrocious to which he replied that he did not know what came over him. When the mother purportedly told him “I hope you go down for this, “he responded “I do, too.”

He is currently being detained at the Clay County Detention Center with bond set at $250,000.

This is not the first time that an adult will be committing a horrific act towards an infant. In a story by the Inquisitr, Cory Morris was sentenced to 25 years in jail after punching his four-month-old daughter to death for making “baby noises.” His lawyer had argued that Morris had a history of mental illness and was not liable for his actions. The prosecution had countered that claim asserting that Cory Morris knew what he was doing because he called his wife, mother, and the police to tell them what he had done.

[Featured Image by Filrom/Thinkstock]