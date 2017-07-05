Ivanka Trump Transformed: How Her Life And Political Role Have Changed Since Donald Trump Became President

Ivanka Trump has experienced a sea change since her father Donald Trump became President of the United States. From the First Daughter’s clothes to her career, every aspect of Ivanka’s life is under scrutiny, with the transformation comparable to living life inside a fish bowl. Only in this case, that fish bowl in which the First Daughter resides is being eyed constantly by the public, press, and peers.

The Washington Post pointed out that when your dad becomes the President, your world changes. And in the case of Ivanka, the world outside learns about every aspect of her life, from her office ambiance (it’s clean, quiet, and white) to her proximity to Donald Trump (she works just a short stroll away from dad’s Oval Office downstairs).

While Ivanka keeps her meetings on schedule with what the media outlet calls “punctual start times,” complete with “promptly offered water bottles, and a conference table at which she conducts meetings,” she reportedly isn’t much of a fan when it comes to setting daily schedules. And in that, according to the Washington Post, she’s just like President Trump.

“When Ivanka needs to see the president, she stops by. When he needs to see her, he calls.”

It’s not just the location of Ivanka’s office that has changed since Trump moved into the White House, however. Her political role reportedly has changed as well.

Employees of the White House and friends who have watched Ivanka during the first months of Trump’s Presidential reign reportedly have noted that she views her role as First Daughter “not to persuade, but to inform and support,” according to the Washington Post.

What that means in the political world: Those who think that Ivanka can change Donald Trump do not comprehend the “dynamic that has always governed their relationship,” stated the media outlet. For example, as the Inquisitr pointed out, in the wake of Donald Trump’s tweet about Morning Joe host Mika Brzezinksi and Ivanka’s lack of a response, many on Twitter turned to the First Daughter and requested that she respond.

But although Ivanka initially portrayed herself as a feminist when she walked into the political arena, she remained silent when it came to entering the Twitter tirade. And the reason has to do with the hierarchy that has been established between dad and daughter in the White House, according to the Washington Post.

“When [Trump] wants her opinion, he asks for it and [Ivanka] gives it, but without expectation that it will be followed.”

In her new role as assistant to President Trump, Ivanka herself has admitted the differences in her life.

“The people are different. The decisions are different and the office is different,” commented the First Daughter. “But he is the same person and I am the same person. And we interact in the same way as we always have.”

As for Ivanka’s self-portrait as a feminist, a senior White House official told the Washington Post that the First Daughter has taken on the political role of “advocate” to put items such as economic empowerment of women on Trump’s agenda. Ivanka recently joined other senior staff at a meeting in the White House, with the agenda including Trump’s statements at a summit. The senior official clarified the First Daughter’s role at such meetings.

“[Ivanka has] been the advocate to put these things [empowerment of women] on the president’s agenda.”

Prior to influencing President Trump’s platform, Ivanka took a personal interest in certain aspects of empowering women, including “the barriers facing women: access to capital, access to markets,” according to the Washington Post. As for why she stayed silent during the Twitter storm that the President set off involving MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski, in which he referred to her as “crazy” with a “low IQ,” Ivanka reportedly was discussing policy.

The First Daughter’s complicated relationship with President Trump as both her employer and her father has turned into a historical situation, noted the media outlet.

“[Ivanka’s and President Trump’s relationship] has become the most complicated father-daughter dance in the history of American politics.”

And with no rule book to follow on what to do when daddy is President, Ivanka reportedly responds at times to what she has labeled “all the noise” with a positive attitude and more work.

“Every time I’m a little tired or frustrated — I remind myself that it’s the greatest privilege in the world to do this, to be in the White House,” she revealed.

For those who want to know precisely how much influence she has on Trump’s politics, Ivanka has offered her viewpoint, reported WBGO.

“I don’t profess to be a political savant,” admitted the First Daughter. “I try to stay out of politics.”

