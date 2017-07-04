Tori Spelling Throws Lavish Kiddie Birthday Bash Weeks After Being Slapped With $200K Default Judgment

Tori Spelling isn’t letting a little financial judgment get in the way of her 9-year-old daughter’s birthday fun. On the heels of the hefty $220,000 default judgment that Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott were ordered to pay City National Bank, the Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood stars threw an epic birthday party for their daughter Stella. Moreover, in true Tori form, money was no object.

E! News posted photos of the lavish unicorn-themed ninth birthday party Tori Spelling recently hosted for her oldest daughter, Stella. The party activities included face painting, pony rides, multiple piñatas, and a supersized birthday cake, which may or may not have come from Spelling’s go-to bakery, Hansen’s in Los Angeles. Party favors included unicorn horn headbands.

Birthday parties are Tori Spelling’s thing. The mom of five (in addition to Stella and Liam, Tori is mom to Hattie, 5, Finn, 4, and Beau, four months) is known for her frequent party planning. A few months ago, Tori and Dean treated their oldest son, Liam, to a “glamping” party for his 10th birthday. Fans of the couple’s former reality show have witnessed other Spelling-McDermott galas with Star Wars, ladybug, superhero, monkey, and Alice in Wonderland themes.

However, the timing of her latest over-the-top party has raised eyebrows due to the couple’s financial woes. According to People, Tori and Dean were recently ordered to pay off a default judgment to City National Bank totaling $202,066.10. Tori Spelling was separately ordered to pay $17,730.56. However, that didn’t stop the couple from celebrating Stella’s birthday throughout the month of June with multiple celebrations.

While Tori and Dean are in total party mode, their finances are nothing to celebrate. Page Six reports that the couple was sued by both American Express and City National Bank for hundreds of thousands of dollars in overdue loans. Also, Spelling and McDermott’s bank accounts were reportedly emptied by the IRS due to outstanding tax balances.

However, like any doting mama, Tori Spelling obviously wanted to celebrate her daughter’s big day in a big way. While guests at Stella’s unicorn-themed bash included Tori’s mom, Candy Spelling, the wealthy widow hasn’t always agreed with how her daughter handles her finances. In a previous interview with OK magazine, Candy slammed Tori, saying that while her daughter often cries “poor,” her spending is completely out of control. At the time, Candy referenced one of Stella’s earlier birthday parties as an example of Tori’s spending habits.

“Everyone is complaining that they don’t have any money now, and here Tori is doing these grand parties,” Candy said at the time. “She even rented a house for Stella’s party.”

[Featured Image by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Lifetime]