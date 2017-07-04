Fans of Hawaii Five-0 are still reeling from the departure of Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park from the CBS series, but it looks like there is more bad news in the future. There are speculations that Season 8 is facing possible cancellation as Alex O’Loughlin teases his exit from the police drama.

Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park have been part of the Hawaii Five-0 main cast since the show debuted back in 2010. However, it has recently been revealed that the two actors were receiving less than Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan.

According to Variety, Kim and Park were aiming for pay equality in time for Hawaii Five-0 Season 8. Unfortunately, CBS reportedly wanted to give them about 10 percent less than O’Loughlin and Caan’s regular salary.

The negotiation may have been understandably frustrating for Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park as they both decided to leave ahead of Hawaii Five-0 Season 8. Fans who are concerned that Chin Ho Kelly and Kono Kalakaua’s disappearance will not be explained can rest assured that the series will have an acceptable explanation.

But is it possible that Kim and Park’s departure will not be the last? There are speculations that Alex O’Loughlin is already planning to leave the series after several years of playing Steve McGarrett. O’Loughlin’s possible exit could mean that the end is near for Hawaii Five-0.

Alex O’Loughlin has made no secret about wanting to leave the show. However, some believe that the exit of two of his longtime co-stars would make the actor decide to take off much sooner. Although O’Loughlin is still expected to return as McGarrett in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8, there is a possibility that he could depart before it even premieres. If this happens, the series could be doomed for losing not just two but three main characters.

So is this the end for Hawaii Five-0? The eighth season is still expected to begin production without Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park this summer. With that in mind, it is highly unlikely that the show will suffer an abrupt cancellation. Hopefully, Alex O’Loughlin will decide to stay with the series so McGarrett could have his own graceful exit in the future.

